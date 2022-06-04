Watch here today a live broadcast of History 1 of Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23

Watch the live match between Honduras against Curaçao, which will play today the first round of Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23. Find out the schedule and TV channel to follow live broadcasts in Central America.

Honduras s Curacao The faces will appear tomorrow, Friday, June 3, on the first day of group c from league B CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23. The commitment that will represent for the first time Diego Vazquez On top of the “H” and the 12th duel between the two teams according to CONCACAF: Curaçao won four times as it did bicolorconnect three times.

Honduras vs Curaçao match: Watch here live and direct

Honduras vs Curaçao: when, where and on which channel to watch the match live

The match will be between Curaçao and Honduras Today, Friday, June 3Starts from 6:00 pm (Honduran time), at Ergilio Hato Stadium. You can set live and direct broadcasts through Channel 5 and the TVC sports on shabby land. They will also be issued TUDN throughout Central America.

Honduras vs Curaçao: where and how to watch the live broadcast from the USA

You can watch the match between Honduras and Curaçao in the Nations League in the United States through TUDN (app and web) and Paramount + from Los Angeles (California) on the west coast, to New York or Rhode Island on the east coast, also passing through Houston (Texas) and other states and cities in the country.

Honduras vs Curaçao: How to get to Curaçao

The call to Art Lagert has exclusive legionsIncluding the goalkeeper Eloy’s roomthe character of Columbus Crowe; Leandro Bacona, Executioner in 2019 and based in Birmingham; also Kenji Benny, the ex-partner of Albeth Ellis in Boavista. In the last Nations League they did well, qualifying for the Gold Cup that they missed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Additionally, in 2021 they almost made it into the octagon final, but were eliminated by Panama in the second round. In the last friendly match Lost 2-1 to New Zealand.

Honduras vs Curaçao: How does the Crocos arrive?

With the arrival of Vásquez, in Honduras, the desire to turn the page prevailed after A painful draw ended with Jamaica losing 2-1. Neither Fabian Cueto nor “Polillo Gomez” could achieve victory throughout the match: a total of 10 losses and 4 draws fixed bicolor to the basement. However, the memory of the last League of Nations is encouraging, as they led Group C and Third parties expired After beating Costa Rica on penalties. Currently, Without Lozano or Ellis and with him 8 legions were killed“H” will strive to overcome it.

Honduras vs Curaçao: their last match

Honduras and Curaçao collided for the last time on July 21, 2019, on the second day of Group C of the Gold Cup. On that day, Curaçao picked up the three points from PNC Stadium in Houston by 1-0Thanks to Leandro Bacuna’s lone goal (50′).