Walmart will close its doors in the United States and this is what we know

Zera Pearson June 23, 2024 2 min read

Until now it was Walmart You are facing serious problems With poorly performing branches. In 2023, a total of 23 stores will close across the United States. Currently, the largest department store has confirmed the closure of two other branches. The closure will take effect next July.

According to official store data, by January 2024, Walmart had about 10,500 stores worldwide. Of this total, at least 4,622 belong to the American Federation. This number has decreased significantly. As many as 4,609 in the United States. This represents the closure of at least 13 branches in 2024.

These are the Walmart stores that will close

The closure of Walmart stores will take effect on July 12 It will affect the residents of the area particularly. The stores that will close will be those in Dunwoody and Marietta, Atlanta, Georgia.

The closure of both stores follows the closure of five stores in California, one store in Colorado, one in Maryland, one in Ohio, and one in Wisconsin. Also in the Golden State area, several branches have closed: San Diego, El Cajon, West Covina, Granite Bay and Fremont.

Why does Walmart keep closing its branches?

Previous closures occurred as a result of poor branch performance. In the case of the two stores closing in Atlanta, it is no exception. It is expected that at least 400 people will be affected by this measure and will be left unemployed.

What is known so far about the employees’ future is that they will continue to receive their salaries until September. After the said month arrives, they will have the opportunity to request a transfer to a nearby store, or request compensation from it Walmart.

