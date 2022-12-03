Volaris El Salvador announces new routes to the United States

With the new routes, El Salvador Airlines will double the number of destinations it serves on US soil from El Salvador.

Volaris El Salvador has begun selling two direct routes from San Salvador to Houston (IAH) and Oakland (OAK), as well as another route to Miami (MIA) via San Pedro Sula (SAP). These tracks will start from March 2023.

With the new routes, the national flag low-cost carrier, which operates in Central America, Mexico and the United States, will double the number of destinations it serves on US soil from El Salvador, as it has been added to those from Washington. (IAD), New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX), which have been operating since April this year.

The San Salvador-Houston and San Salvador-Oakland lines will start on March 26, 2023 and will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. While the San Salvador – San Pedro Sula – Miami route will start on March 28, 2023, with frequencies Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also read: American Airlines Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines will merge

For Ronnie Rodriguez, General Manager of Volaris El Salvador, announcing three new routes to the US is the best way to celebrate not only a year of successful operations, but also “the beginning of 2023 where we will offer more, more affordable alternatives for travelers who want Meet their family and friends, or simply travel for fun.

An increase in itineraries allows Volaris El Salvador to get closer to travelers in Texas and Florida, as well as a destination in California.

The airline started operations in September 2021. To date, it operates six routes in San Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and the United States. With the increase of new routes, you will be able to improve service to your international customers, as well as those in Central America who live or travel to the United States for pleasure or business.