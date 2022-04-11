Viva Aerobus will no longer operate flights between Cuba and Nicaragua.

Flights between Cuba and Nicaragua have been grounded with Mexican Airlines flying from several Cuban cities.

This information was reported by several travel agencies on Friday. This is how the Travel Portal made it known Social media:

With two flights (Havana-Cancun-Manacua and Santa Clara-Cancun-Managua) last operating on 04/09, we will no longer operate any flights to Managua from any of the routes we currently fly. ”

For its part, Mexico-based Vagamundos released similar information:

“Flights to Managua via Viva Airbus have been suspended after April 9. Again we tell you that the agency, the charter and the airline are not involved in this decision which affects everyone and we ask for your understanding in this matter.

According to reports, 100% of the tickets will be refunded to those who buy tickets to board the flight from April 10. Money will not be refunded immediately and is estimated to take 21 to 45 days.

Last minute results

In recent days Cuban and Mexican officials have held a round of talks on the issue of migration. Although this has not been confirmed, the decision to suspend Viva Airbus flights between the Caribbean and Nicaragua may be related to that meeting.

Mexican Airlines connects Havana, Varadero, Santa Clara, Holguin and Santiago de Cuba with Managua and makes short stops in Cancun. Tickets cost up to $ 3,500.

The stoppage of flights is another blow to the aspirations of thousands of Cubans leaving the island, one of the largest evacuations in recent decades.

Agencies also said that Viva Aerobus will cancel Cancun’s routes connecting Holguin, Varadero and Santiago de Cuba from next Sunday.