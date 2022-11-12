Vitamin-rich herb helps prevent osteoporosis and strengthen bones

A balanced diet is one of the keys to maintaining good health. This is how the World Health Organization explains it: “A healthy diet helps protect us from malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.”

Watercress is one of the foods that can be included in the daily diet, thanks to the benefits it provides. This plant is distinguished by its high content of vitamin C and vitamin A. It is important to consult a nutritionist about the amount or intake for each person.

In fact, according to a study published in the scientific journal BMC Genomics, the benefits of consuming watercress appear as a result of the presence of phytonutrients in the food. Phytonutrients are substances found in plant foods. These are not essential nutrients for life, but they have positive effects on the body.” Better with health.

According to the specialized health website just now saudi Watercress has positive effects on people’s health, especially bones.

Watercress is rich in vitamin K and calcium, which are necessary for the formation and strengthening of bones, and for the prevention of some diseases such as osteoporosis, as well as fractures and falls.

It also has other benefits for the body such as strengthening the immune system, fighting constipation and maintaining healthy eyes.

“These vegetables are rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and flavonoids, which are compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that strengthen the immune system, and help prevent and treat problems such as coughs, allergies, bronchitis, sinusitis, and the flu.” Says. Location.

Watercress and cucumber juice

Location Gastrolab It explains how to prepare juice from this food for consumption in a different way. The following components are required:

2 cups orange juice

1 cucumber

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup arugula

2 tablespoons of honey

1 cup fresh ginger

instructions

In a bowl, add all ingredients. Operation for several seconds. Service and enjoy.

Osteoporosis

Calcium is one of the most important minerals for bones, it is necessary for bone formation and regeneration. When the body does not get calcium and vitamin D, which help to stabilize bones and maintain their density, bone mass is lost, which can lead to osteoporosis, the health authority explains. health.

This disease is silent. Some people realize they only have it until they break a bone. That’s why it’s important to have regular medical exams to check the health of your bones.

bone density test

A bone density test is a test that provides a quick snapshot of bone health. It can determine if a person has osteoporosis and determine the risk of bone fractures. Oste and measure how an individual responds to treatment for the disease. This test “measures your bone mineral density, compares it to a standard or established standard, and gives you qualification. Although a bone density test is not 100% accurate, this is the best way to predict whether a person will break a bone in the future.

Performing this test is painless. It’s important to see your doctor regularly for this test to check for damage or conditions related to your bone health.