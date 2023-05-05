Visa Lottery: Details on Getting United States “Diversity Visa” | Visa Lottery | Green Card | composition

With the lottery Visas to do America As the announcement will be made between this month and September, those who intend to apply for this lottery should be aware of the requirements and procedures to be followed to obtain permanent residency.

He United States Dept Every year since 1990 there has been a diversity visa program for immigrants, also known as the visa lottery.

This program provides an opportunity for that Foreign May be a permanent resident of the United States and may allow them to obtain US citizenship in the future Immigrants. Each year, 55,000 visas are issued to North American countries from low-immigration countries.

What is the deadline to apply for visa lottery?

Registration for the Visa Lottery, also known as the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, opens to applicants one year in advance.

Registration dates for the raffle are usually open in between From October to November. In between when the results are out May and September Year after closing of registrations.

Steps to Apply for Visa Lottery

A person planning to apply for the Visa Lottery must meet the following requirements:

Have at least a high school diploma or equivalent, defined by the United States Department of State as the satisfactory completion of 12 years of formal elementary and secondary education.

At least 2 years of formal work experience within the last 5 years in an occupation requiring at least 2 years of training and/or work experience.

Once the requirements are met, the person interested in participating Visa Lottery for USA You must follow these steps:

Enter Internet of the US State Department.

Fill the form with name and surname as described in your passport.

Fill in the spaces for gender, date of birth, city of birth, country of birth, country you are applying for (usually this corresponds to your country of birth, but there may be exceptions, for example, if you are applying for your spouse’s country ), address, among other places on the application.

Include a recent photograph of yourself and photographs of your spouse and/or children if included in the application.

Information about children, regardless of whether or not they are included in the application to move to the United States.

Why are calls made?

The 1990 Immigration Act established the Diversity Visa (TV) program, which makes 55,000 immigrant visas available each year to citizens of countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

According to the Diplomatic Section of the US Embassy in Peru, this program allows those selected to apply for a US Immigrant Visa to legally/permanently reside in that country.

What comes after results?

The Diplomatic Section of the US Embassy He pointed out that selected participants who win the visa lottery draw will receive an email notification of the date and time for the immigrant visa interview.

This information will be sent to the applicant from May 6 to September 30 this year. Individuals are required to enter their confirmation number and additional information to check the status of their application.

If you are selected then you have to follow the instructions in the steps to follow. For the interview, the selected candidates should bring all the necessary documents mentioned therein Internet From the US Embassy.

