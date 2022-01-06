Viral video | Tiktoker detects an error in “Don’t Look Up” and makes the film director say | not looking | Adam McKay | directions | social networks | Netflix | Widely

Netflix premiere of “do not search”, titled “Don’t Look For” in Spanish, caused great expectations among viewers not only because of the participation of great actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio s Jennifer Lawrence, but also for what might be a serious error in the film that prompted the director himself, Adam McKay, to announce himself.

Error detected by tiktoker Ben Koehler, identified in the above platform as sightpicture. In the pictures you can see that at a certain point in the movie, Several members of the film crew were on one side of the shot. As you see, Everyone wore masks.

The shot in question lasts less than a second, but the impact it made on social networks was so great that it crossed 3.5 million views in just a few days.

Adam McKay, director of Don’t Look Up, responded after the bug went viral in the movie

TikTok video scope was like this Adam McKay, the director of the tape, learned the truth thanks to the media that reported the case. He explained on his Twitter account what happened.

Good eye! We intentionally left that crew photo to memorialize this weird shooting experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V – Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

“Good eye!” We intentionally left the team setback to commemorate the strange shooting experience.”wrote referring to It’s not wrong, but it’s something that is meant for people to see what it’s like to be photographed in the midst of a pandemic.

What is not looking?

do not search (do not search in Latin America and do not search set in Spain) is a 2021 American science fiction and satire film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers trying to warn humanity that a comet is approaching Earth that will destroy human civilization. According to some media outlets, the culprit is an analogy to climate change and the film is a satire of government and media indifference to the climate crisis. The cast includes Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Miscudy, Hamish Patel, Melanie Linsky, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. Grande and Miscudi also collaborated on the song “Just Look Up” as part of the film’s soundtrack. Wikipedia.

What is the “not looking for” program?

According to the synopsis of the movie Don’t Look Up (as it’s known in Latin America), two average astronomers discover that within a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet. From that moment on, they are trying to warn humanity through the media of the coming danger.

How much do you look for rotten tomatoes?

Despite the award-winning actors, don’t currently look up with a 55% approval rating on the tomometer. rotten tomatoes Based on 146 reviews and an audience rating of 77%.