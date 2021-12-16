December 17, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Viral video | The story of a Taiwanese professor who shares his love for medicine with his detailed chalk drawings of the human body | YouTube Taiwan | nnda nnrt stories | stories

Viral video | The story of a Taiwanese professor who shares his love for medicine with his detailed chalk drawings of the human body | YouTube Taiwan | nnda nnrt stories | stories

Zera Pearson December 16, 2021 2 min read

Chuan-Bin Chung is a teacher for who studies at Shu-Te University and who has recently become a trend in how Because of a certain fact: his extraordinary ability to draw intricate parts of human anatomy with chalk on the board. the One of his chapters has affected millions of .

In the aforementioned house of studies Mutual Teach the art of anatomy, illustration and drawing for 3 years in Visual Communication Design Department. And in a video posted on his private channel, he can be seen teaching human anatomy in Xiamen Medical College.

The footage shows a file The teacher uses chalk of different colors in addition to the rulerBoth are tools that help in drawing with extreme accuracy.

In the Bored Panda portal, highlight: In addition to anatomy classes, the Students draw with their own hands Even, in the process, they form long-term memory and forget these important human structures”.

“We have a textbook, but we don’t read it, we draw it. Students majoring in this field cannot learn simply by reading pictures in books.. Instead, we learn as we draw something. In my classes, students have to draw what I show on the board.”, is detailed.

The teacher has been teaching at the university for about 3 years. (Photo: OB Illustration/Facebook)
The teacher has been teaching at the university for about 3 years. (Photo: OB Illustration/Facebook)

moreover, Xuan Bin He emphasized that his students like to take pictures of the drawings he makes on the board and then share them in social networks.

This tutorial is based on virtual platforms how Youtube With more than 17 thousand followers; While on other platforms like Facebook social networking site Adds 73 thousand followers while in Instagram It is supported by 21.8 thousand fans.

See also  Say goodbye to stereotypes about aesthetic medicine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Science. The Grand Canyon of Mars harbors water just below the surface

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Distinguished students and teachers from the College of Legal and Social Sciences who got first place in an international competition

December 15, 2021 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

McDonald’s recovers $105 million from ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis