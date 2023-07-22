Videos: These are the sad moments during SLRC bar fire | News from Mexico

SAN LUIS RÍO COLORADO.- Shocking videos have started circulating on social networks, showing the dramatic moments they experienced. When setting fire to a bar From the commercial area of ​​San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, eleven people sadly lost their lives.

The pictures show how it was stuffed Fire surrounds the establishmentMany bystanders watched this scene in horror.

In one video, a young woman can be heard shouting: “An ass … they took him out of the club and burned the club!”, confirming the version of the authorities that the person responsible for the fire had previously been kicked out of the place.

Amid the chaos and confusion, people are seen risking their lives Get dangerously close to the flames And some will come out of the fire.

The following content shows that EL IMPARTIAL warns Strong images of facts and offensive language, so discretion is advised.

Officers are working on the case

According to officials, it is reported that the balance of this tragedy has been so far Eleven lifeless peopleSeven men and four women, four of whom were injured, are being treated at hospitals in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora and the United States.

Elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) and specialist services work on site and coordinate with staff. Three levels of government.

It is said that 4 people were seriously injured Get the best medical care possible Further investigations are underway to clarify the facts.