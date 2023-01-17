video | Keren Montero auditions for America’s Got Talent

“The shy singer surprises the judges with her gorgeous voice,” they called the show Keren Montero, winner of the second season of Dominicana’s Got Talent, on America’s Got Talent. And not for less.

As in the local version, the strict judges who had not expected such a strong voice to come out of such a shy and even fragile appearance were shocked.

Before the audience succumbed to his voice, the judging panel, consisting of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, did not fail to point out his remarkable talent, especially the last two.

“I think you’ve given yourself a real chance now in this competition,” Heidi begins her assessment of Keren. “You have a strong and beautiful voice. You look beautiful,” he added, to the applause of an enthusiastic audience.

Among those who appreciated Keren’s talent was producer Howie Mandel, who praised her transformation since she spoke to when she first started singing. “I love the range in which you speak so sweetly…you’ve made your country and your family proud,” he said.

Finally, Simon, the edition’s stern judge, although aware of his talent, did highlight some points for improvement, particularly the song selection. “Honestly, the talent we’re seeing coming from all over the world this year is really amazing. If you want my honest advice, it’s that when you come on a show like this or any other show, you have to find a song and you have to turn it into your own unique version.”

He added, “I loved it, but I think sometimes you have to do something no one’s done before.” This opinion earned the disapproval of the audience, who booed it, adding, “I’m just trying to be constructive.” He concluded, “Thank you so much for coming, I really liked it a lot, I really want to say that.” It is not yet reported if the young Dominican will advance to the next stage of the popular American TV show.

Keren became the winner of the second season of Dominican’s Got Talent (DGT). Season 2 of Dominican’s Got Talent ended Wednesday night, March 10th in a live concert with a limited audience.

The young singer, who won a Golden Buzzer Award for Nashella Bogart on the first episode, got three million pesos in cash.

between Keren MonteroDiego Jarre and Martín Franco, the third most voted was Martín. Diego was second.

It might interest you