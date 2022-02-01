Victoria Beckham has served herself the same plate of food every day for 25 years

Victoria Adams Beckham with her husband David Beckham in a file photo

British former football player David Beckham A surprising fact revealed about the businesswoman and singer Victoria BeckhamHis wife since 1999 and mother of four children.

Speaking on a podcast, the former England football captain said: The former member of the music group Spice Girls has eaten the same plate of food every day for 25 years.

“Since I’ve known her, she’s been eating only grilled fish and cooked vegetables, and rarely deviates from that,” David Beckham announced. “I get very excited about food and wine and when I eat something good I want everyone to try it. Unfortunately, I am married to someone who has been eating the same for 25 years.”The 46-year-old former athlete added.

He noted that one of his favorite evenings was the night his wife, 47, strayed from her usual diet. “The only time I’ve probably been involved in anything that was on my health was when I was pregnant with Harper and that was the most amazing thing.”He said. “It was one of my favorite dinners. I don’t remember what it was, but I know he hasn’t eaten it since then.”

Photo from Victoria Beckham’s Instagram account

for this part, Victoria Beckham also spoke in September on the same podcastAnd About his strict diet and that he really He does not enjoy eating dishes that require good preparation.

The fashion designer said she prefers simple dishes and that Whole wheat toast with salt They are his favorite food. In that interview, he admitted that he is Restaurants’ worst nightmare Because he’s happy with a slice of bread with a little spice. “I’m picky about eating. I like food prepared in a very simple way, without butter, without oil, without sauces … “, I confess. “What I enjoy most is the fresh, clean fish baked in the oven with steamed vegetables and balsamic vinegar on the side,” he confirmed.

Victoria and David married in 1999 and have four children.

He said he made a decision seven years ago not to eat meat: “I was in class when they told me how to make hamburgers, and since then I have never tasted meat again“.

“I don’t drink any dairy either, but I do eat fish and eat a very balanced diet. My kids eat meat and there is no problem.. It’s a personal decision.” Oil and butter are not part of his diet, but he does include “healthy fats” such as avocados or nuts.Especially walnuts. “I don’t deny myself anything, but that’s what I am now. It’s a way to take care of myself. When I was young I had terrible skin and it all resolved when I started eating healthy”As he claimed.

Read on: