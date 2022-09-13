Veronica Castro posts an unpublished photo without makeup or filters; This is what the 69-year-old actress looks like

One of the actresses who in her youth was considered one of the most beautiful actresses on the Mexican small screen, is Veronica Castro. The actress has become a regular fan of social networks where she loves to upload photos; surprise them 69 yearsAnd the Veronica Castro Post an unpublished photo turns out that This is how it looks her natural beauty without makeup Neither filters.

Although the actress has been criticized on several occasions for using filters in her photos, Veronica Castro It doesn’t seem to matter to her because it’s about her social networks and she can upload the content she likes the most. But now, in order to silence those criticisms, the protagonist of “the rich also cry” Publish a unpublished photo Where can you see it without makeup Neither filters.

Related news

Prove that the age suits you, Veronica Castro after this picture where you can see naturally, without makeup Neither filterswe will This is how it looks her actress 69 years. The postcard was shared through her official Twitter account, in this photo Veronica chose to show herself naturally, perhaps with a light shade of lipstick and mascara.

a unpublished photo with what Veronica Castro Surprise all his fans who can’t stop complimenting him with his good looks, and you don’t have to filters And make-up to highlight her beauty. In addition, he took the opportunity to invite the audience to watch the reboot of the telenovela “The Rich Also Cry”.

Twitter: Veronica Castro

Veronica Castro returns with “The rich also cry .”

Catapult TV series Veronica Castro As a great actress, she was Valentin Pimpstein’s 1979 production, Rich People Cry Too; telenovela in which he co-stars alongside actor Rogelio Guerra. Now, many years later, it will premiere on Tlnovelas starting September 12th.

Veronica Castro Very happy to return to the screens again with the revival of the film “The Rich Also Cry”. Because he shared the joy of being able to enjoy it this time in a calm way; “Now I will be able to sit back and watch it quietly without the stress of work”were the words Veronica used to share her enthusiasm for this revival.