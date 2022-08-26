Veracruz influencer Mago Lopez paralyzes networks with an enviable personality | Pictures

Maria Jose Lopez Malo She is a 35-year-old model who was born in Veracruzwho has gained popularity across her social networks for her enviable personality, as well as for sharing her lifestyle.

In his social networks it appears to him Travel around the world, live your fitness life, and also your pets. This has resulted in her garnering more than 1 million followers on Instagram, which opened the doors to great opportunities with different brands.

The young woman is proud because everything is thanks to her effort and perseverance Your clothing store. The businesswoman asserts that she loves being her boss and that her greatest admiration is herself.

“Don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today,” is the phrase he uses to be inspired and pursue the success of his business.

In turn, Lopez Mallo succeeds not only in social networks. It also achieved great fame thanks to the platform Only the fansEven though at first it hadn’t occurred to him that he would earn an income in this way.

She studied gastronomy and won many bodybuilding championships, so she only used her nets to give advice on nutrition and fitness. however, On the advice of a friend, she decided to open her account.

He mentioned that he first started with the content of underwear, but was raising the level little by little until he reached EXCLUSIVE CONTENT for adults. “At first I had to pour tequila to give myself courage and relax. I used to take pictures of myself, but not the nudes.”

Now, having settled in Spain, his content will migrate to a new project. She noted that she was hired by a European producer of sexual content and that her collaborations will be available soon.

