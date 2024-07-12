Venezuelan Church calls for end to persecution ahead of elections: “There are no equal opportunities for all”

Venezuelan Episcopal Conference

the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV) requested on Thursday to stop “persecution and harassment“To those providing equipment for political rallies, ahead of the presidential elections on July 28, as well as ensuring freedom of movement for candidates.

“It is essential for the peace of the citizen. Stop persecution and harassment “To those who provide the necessary tools for the focus and freedom of movement of candidates with options other than the government option,” CEV said in a statement posted on its website.

He added that this is an electoral process.Atypical, where there are not equal opportunities for all“

He also said that the National Electoral Council has “Of particular importance“As a guarantor of the operation”Fair, respectful of the legitimacy of table witnesses, political party cards and polling station locations. “In effect so far.”

“It’s time for you to exercise your independence and autonomy.He added: “It is a state authority that ensures that elections are held in accordance with the constitution and electoral norms.”

CEV stressed that citizens are given a new opportunity to make decisions through voting.Conscious and free“who produces”Deep reform of democracy, civil society and quality of life“

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Nicolas Maduro

“Voting is therefore of vital importance in the current reality we are living in; only by overcoming abstention and political apathy will we be able to advance in the reconstruction of the country,” he noted.

The presidential candidate of the opposition majority in Venezuela, Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaHe began travelling with his own food to campaign events on Wednesday to avoid a new closure of facilities, after the regime imposed sanctions on a restaurant that served him last Sunday in Kojedes (central).

“I will leave with my food to avoid situations like the one on Sunday, when they closed the restaurant (…) because they served us as kindly as they did,” said the candidate of the Democratic Unionist Party, the largest anti-Chavista coalition.

He pointed out that this case “joins other cases that show the lack of respect of the authorities for Venezuelans,” referring to 16 other institutions that – according to anti-Chavismo – have been closed or searched in recent weeks by the executive, after the reception of Urrutia Oa. Maria Corina Machado.

Among those sanctioned were hotel and restaurant workers, as well as independent workers who provided some services to the opposition, such as boatmen, motorcyclists, sound technicians and drivers, who, in some cases, suffered temporary arrest, a ban on sailing or the withholding of machinery from work, on the grounds of lack of documentation or records.

(With information from EFE)