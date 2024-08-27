Venezuela Fraud: Former Foreign Ministers Say Supreme Court Upholding Maduro’s Re-Election Is ‘Incorrect’

Venezuela’s Supreme Court President Cariclia Rodriguez speaks to the media (Reuters/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Dozens of former Latin American foreign ministers stressed on Monday that the decision Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to support controversial re-election Nicolas MaduroWhom the opposition majority accuses of fraud in the presidential elections on July 28. “Invalid.”

In a joint statement, 12 former foreign ministers, including Colombian Maria Angela Holguinmexican Jorge Castaneda Or Chilean Jose Miguel InsulzaHe stressed that the Venezuelan Supreme Court “lacks impartiality and independence.”

This is along with National Electoral Council (CNE) “They played a role within the repressive machinery of the state,” and therefore their decision to approve the electoral results in favor of Maduro “is invalid, in addition to being unconstitutional.”

This group of former diplomats from the Venezuelan regime also asked “Respect for popular sovereignty expressed at the ballot box” And that detailed voting records be published so that they can be “subjected to independent verification with an international presence.”

The National Electoral Commission said on Monday it would abide by the Supreme Court’s “definitive” ruling and asked the entity to publish in its official gazette the already declared result of the election.

The court, which is dominated by judges sympathetic to Chavismo, confirmed Maduro’s victory through an undisclosed legal expert’s opinion, in which representatives of the main opposition coalition participated. Democratic Unity Platform (PUD), who reported the fraud.

The Democratic Unity Party confirms that its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the presidential election by a large margin (Reuters/Gabi Ora/File Photo)

The Democratic Union Party confirms that its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, He won the presidential election by a large margin, which is why he published “83.5% of the electoral records,” collected by witnesses and polling station members on election day, to bolster his claim, and asked the National Electoral Commission, like much of the international community, to publish detailed election results, as planned in the timetable.

The Supreme Court of Justice said it had received, from the National Electoral Commission, all the records confirming Maduro’s victory, and decided to keep this material “safe,” even though regulations and traditions indicate that the results of the vote must be published in each center.

The National Electoral Commission, for its part, said it would “abide by” the Supreme Court’s ruling. It noted in a statement on Monday that the Supreme Court had “irrefutable” validated the specialized electoral materials, thus “definitively proving” Maduro’s victory. It also noted that the sentence also confirmed the “massive cyber attack” that the electoral system was subjected to on voting day.

CNE, Regarding Chavismo, “accept the decision and during the period of the law you will abide by what the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice has ordered.” As noted in the memorandum, at no point did it refer to the requested publication of the minutes, a call for opposition that is also supported by a large part of the international community.

(With information from EFE and EP)