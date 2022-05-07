Valentino, Ricky Martin’s son, shows off his appearance and looks identical to his father

Ricky Martin He became one of the most important proponents of Latin music50 years old She managed to create a beautiful family with her husband, Jwan Yusef and their children Matteo, Valentino, Ren and Lucia.

Yes good, The Puerto Rican singer tried to keep his children’s private lives out of the limelightOne of them is following in his footsteps and little by little he starts to shine on his own thanks to his exposure on social networks.

it’s about His son Valentino, who is famous on TikTok He usually shares videos of him dancing Or show the corners of his luxurious home.

Valentino, son of Ricky Martin is one of the stars of TikTok

Photo: TikTok @tigamingno8

Recently He shared a video that was recorded from the top of a skyscraper with a new look that looks identical to his father. The 13-year-old opted to wear a pixie haircut with bangs; In addition to a slight discoloration.

Valentino bears a strong resemblance to his father.

Photo: TikTok @tigamingno8

The minor identifies himself in the social network as tigamingno8. She currently has 22,000 followers and over 100,000 “likes”.

Until now, Ricky Martin He did not comment on the topic of his son’s new appearance.

Watch Valentino, son of Ricky Martin, conquer TikTok with his videos: