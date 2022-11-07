UTPL, among the top 4 universities in computer science in the country – Diario La Hora

Times Higher Education (THE) is one of the world’s most important global rankings. For this year, this list took into account information from 1,799 universities located in 104 countries.

In mid-October, the British institution published THE World University Rankings, where University Técnica Particular de Loja (UTPL) appeared for the second time, ranked among the top seven universities in Ecuador.

Following this post, THE World University Ranking 2023 released the ranking by subject, which recognizes the work of higher education institutions in 11 areas of knowledge, with UTPL ranked 801+ in the field of computing science (computer science), Merit obtained for effort and work Which was carried out in the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, through the Department of Computer Science and Electronics at UTPL. This is the first time that UTPL is part of this specific classification by Knowledge Areas.

For Ana Bravo Muñoz, Coordinator of Inter-institutional Relationships at UTPL, this achievement demonstrates the efforts the university is lastingly developing in disciplines related to digital transformation and future careers.

For his part, Armando Cabrera Silva, Director of the Department of Computer Science and Electronics, noted: “This arrangement obligates us to continue to work and become one of the best research centers at the local, national and international level in computing sciences. Therefore, I express my gratitude to UTPL, Vice President for Research, And the administrative staff, and the faculty of the college for being among the sponsors of this great achievement.”

This is the fourth time that Times Higher Education has highlighted the work of UTPL this year. Last April, the university was recognized by the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2022, through its “Innovation and Impact Summit” event, as the leading Ecuadorean university in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Subsequently, UTPL entered the Latin American University Rankings 2022, ranking among the top 200 universities in the region. It then appeared in the world university rankings, as one of the 1,500 best universities in the world.

This achievement at UTPL contributes to highlighting the efforts made in the country, to promote higher education in Ecuador, and to promote continuous improvements in research, innovation and quality of education.

Take note

THE analyzed over 121 million citations from over 15.5 million research publications produced by faculty at participating institutions and responses from 40,000 academics worldwide.