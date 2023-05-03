USA: Students attack teacher who tries to break up fight in Texas

A video circulating on social media shows two youths beating each other up in a student crowd

Fight between two students From a school Public High School in TexasAmerica, ended in tragedy The deputy director was seriously hospitalized After she was injured trying to stop the fight.

According to the New York Post, the events took place Westfield High School, 20 miles north of Houston last Thursday. When students are in groups Ninth Class A fight started in one of the corridors from school.

Video shared on social media, It shows the moment two young men attack each other Students scream while others film the moment of the fight.

A few seconds later the teacher is noticed Dressed in a pink sweater, she intervenes in the fight Try to separate them Some visitors They rush towards the teacher and start beating her..

“Bitch! Bitch!”A person can be heard screaming The woman is pushed to the ground A crowd of students surrounded. In another clip, the screams of a man trapped on the ground can be heard.

This has been confirmed by the school administration “An employee who tried to intervene in the dispute was injured“. “Three or four other children jump on her and beat her to the ground, they kick her and pulling her hair”A teacher explained. “He broke my heart. It makes me cry,” another teacher told KPRC 2 News.

After these events, she was shifted to the emergency room, the teacher’s family said. After he suffered a head injury. It is not known how long he will be in the hospital.

For its part, the Spring Independent School District said in a statement Assaulted staff member “was never the target of the altercation”He also promised to take action to find those responsible for this.

CR