January 13, 2022

US warns it will "immediately" deport undocumented Nicaraguans - Prensa Libre

Phyllis Ward January 13, 2022 1 min read


The US Embassy in Nicaragua on Wednesday warned Nicaraguans not to enter their territory irregularly or they would be deported “immediately”.

If you arrive at the US border irregularly, alone or with you, you will be immediately deported. Do not believe the lies of the wolves (immigrant smugglers), do not start a journey in vain,” the US headquarters in Managua reported, in a public message.

The number of Nicaraguans who chose to immigrate in 2021, primarily to Costa Rica and the United States, has doubled their number in the past three years, to exceed 100,000, according to data from the Nicaraguan Organization Abroad (NEEM).

The US embassy added that “the Department of Homeland Security has resumed urgent deportation flights for those who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States.”


