US launches remote WORK program for Latinos; Pay up to $9,000 per month | requirements

After the covid pandemic, more and more companies are applying Distance working, Being a computer and a good internet connection are the only necessary tools. If you are looking for a show Digital United StateMany of them are available vacancies In this way for Latinos with a salary Up to $9,000 per month. Here we show you the available jobs, the jobs to be developed and the salary they offer.

Remote job offers United State with salary Up to $9,000 per month, found on platform linkedin. There are many Careers that you can apply for in this way. The site also provides the ability to create a profile and offer your services so that employers looking for talent can meet you.

1. Master of the instrument

A company in the technology sector is progressing Job Vacancy how washing With a monthly salary of $5,000 (89,000 Mexican pesos). Among the requirements for this position: multi-tasking, excellent communication skills. You will need to be familiar with Agile methodology and setup Scrum and Sprints. As well as understanding the product and customer service. here You can apply.

2. Software engineer

Real estate investment company Job Vacancy how software engineer Dynamic, experienced and solution-oriented to support project development from inception. This position receives a monthly salary of $9,916 (MXN 176,000 pesos). This company focuses on getting their team to know the business, building their team and managing their projects at the push of a button. here You can apply.

3.UI/UX designer

Another company has employment to ux designer Highly skilled and talented with exceptional user interface design skills. The vacancy offered is part time and involves working on a project for 20 hours per week. The company offers a monthly salary of $4,166 (74,233 Mexican pesos). here You can apply.

4. Technical advisor

Finally, the company is looking for a file Technical advisor for work via remote control from Mexico. The position offers a monthly salary of $6,000 per month (106,913 Mexican pesos). Among the requirements is that the candidate is committed to after-sales service for customers to develop software solutions on the company’s platform. These applications help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. here You can apply.