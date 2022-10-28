October 28, 2022

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted at his home.

Winston Hale October 28, 2022
WASHINGTON (CNN) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer by an intruder in the couple’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning, police sources told CNN.

Pelosi, 82, is expected to make a full recovery, the Democratic Congresswoman’s office said in a statement. liberation.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said “the attacker is in custody and the motive for the attack is being investigated.”

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The president was not in San Francisco at the time,” the Democratic leader’s spokesman added. Washington City.

For its part, the Capitol Police indicated in a statement that it is participating in a joint investigation with the FBI and San Francisco police to clarify the attack.

Pelosi has been married since 1963 and has five children.

CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty contributed to this report.

News in development.

