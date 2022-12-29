December 29, 2022

US House Committee to Release Trump’s Tax Returns

Winston Hale December 29, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump leaves the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. for a trip to West Point, New York. December 12, 2020 (REUTERS/Cheriss May/File)

The Committee on Ways and Means of the United States House of Representatives The tax returns filed by the former president are scheduled to be released on Friday Donald TrumpA spokesperson for the group confirmed on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives took action last Thursday to reveal that the IRS never fully reviews tax returns. Donald Trump During his presidency, he passed a bill requiring Audit of any President’s income tax return. The legislation would replace the long-standing post-Watergate rule with established federal policy.

The Democratic-led move ends a year-long investigation into Trump’s tenure He is the first president in recent history not to release his tax returns to the public. The legislation has faced fierce opposition from Republicans and is unlikely to become law in the final days of this Congress. But it is seen as a starting point for future efforts to strengthen presidential oversight.

“These enhanced safeguards will give Americans the assurance they deserve that no matter how powerful our tax code is, it applies equally and fairly to all of us,” said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. The council led the effort.

The vote passed 222-201, mostly along party lines.

A copy of the final report printed by the congressional committee that held the hearing on January 1. An attack on the U.S. capital Jan. 6, 2021, as former U.S. President Donald Trump outlines his case to face criminal charges for inciting deadly riots, is seen in a briefing photo in Washington, U.S., Dec. 23, 2022. (REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez) #
The panel’s top Republican, Rep. Kevin Brady Texas said the bill would infringe on taxpayer privacy. “The unprecedented action affects the rights of all Americans to be protected from political attack,” he said.

The committee’s detailed investigation revealed last week that the IRS failed to conduct timely audits during Trump’s presidency, as required by tax agency protocol. It wasn’t until April 19, 2019, when Democrats formally challenged the IRS, that the IRS launched its first review of Trump’s two years in office.

The findings raised serious questions about whether Trump could release his tax returns, as other presidents routinely do to give people an idea of ​​their livelihoods, he said, as his income is being reviewed. The committee’s report also highlighted the shortcomings of the IRS It has been criticized for censoring people with lower incomes more often than the wealthy.

Later this week, the group is expected to release Trump’s comments after a protracted legal battle with the former president. The wealthy businessman refused to fully explain his finances during his 2016 campaign and while in the White House. This is the first formal publication of his financial situation since his tenure.

“The purpose of this legislation is to ensure that no American is above the law, not even the President of the United States,” said Rep. said Dan Gilty, D-Mich.

(With information from Reuters and AP)

