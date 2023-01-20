US embassy warns of procedures in 2023

Through social networks, an official of the US Embassy in Colombia warned that third parties are not recommended or approved for appointments to apply for US visas. Summarize

At the beginning of the year, paperwork and bureaucratic procedures become standard. Issuance of documents and certificates, data updates and renewals are the order of the day for many citizens, who use the first weeks of January to break out of those cumbersome ’rounds’. One of the most gray hair-raising procedures for Colombians is the issuance or renewal of a US visa.

Everything you need to know about the process of changing the characteristics of a vehicle In order to proceed with the process, natural or legal persons must be duly registered in the RUNT system

This is why, through social networking sites, an official American Embassys in Colombia sent a message warning that third parties are not recommended or authorized to advance appointments to request US visas.

“The Embassy does not recommend or endorse third parties or agencies that make appointments. If the information is incorrect or there is fraud in the process, your visa may be denied if you seek a third party. And, among us, who better to carry out your own procedure than you,” said the official of the US Embassy in Colombia. He identified himself as Mathew in a video posted on Twitter.

The recommendation from the North American embassy is that citizens interested in immigrating to the United States or going on vacation should go through the process in person.

Ivan Calderon reported on social networks after being admitted to the ICU: he apologized for his sins See also Russia has permanently banned Joe Biden from entering Recalling his relationship with Paola Zara, the singer suffered a heart attack while traveling on the road, gave his personal account of his current situation and thanked the people who prayed for him. Various celebrities are supporting this

The embassy further clarified, “The cost of a B1/B2 tourist visa is USD160 and you do not need to pay extra for the appointment.” You also have a channel enabled web pageBy button Contact us.

Watch the video below:

It is important to point out how late it is to schedule an appointment to refresh A US visa was announced from the country’s embassy on November 4, opening an agenda for the following weeks.

The Office of the Registrar and the CNE announced progress in preparation for the 2023 regional elections According to the organizations, Colombia will have around 120,000 polling stations for the October 2023 elections, 5,608 in urban and 7,215 in rural areas.

The embassy team made the announcement via its official Instagram account: “We are working hard to reduce the wait for visas! Appointments are currently available for B1/B2 visa finalists in the coming weeks. If you already have an appointment scheduled, you can navigate to the page to find a closer one,” the brief states.

It is important to remember that a B1 visa is one that allows you to attend business meetings or professional conferences, while a B2 visa allows you to take vacations, visit relatives, and receive medical treatment within the United States. Or attend events like concerts or classes. Both for ten years; Once that time has passed, it is necessary to go through the renewal process.

Similarly, it was announced on November 16 that the waiting time for visa waiver interview appointments has been reduced from two years to two months.

“Waiting of 2 years has been reduced to 2 months. Our consular team has worked hard to reduce wait times for visa interview waiver appointments. Undersecretary for Consular Affairs Rena Biter met with us and thanked them for their efforts,” the US Embassy in Bogotá posted on its Twitter account.

A video is attached to the publication where members of the diplomatic corps appear next Brendan O’BrienMinisterial Adviser and Under Secretary of State for Diplomatic Affairs, Rena Bitter.

“I’m here with Counselor Brendan O’Brien and our incredible consular team in Bogotá, who are working tirelessly on the global challenge our office is facing regarding visa interview wait times,” said Bitter. From his office they are “very proud of the work our team has done and I am very happy to be here to thank them and bring colleagues from other missions to support their efforts.”

Later, O’Brien talks about the relationship between the two countries and the importance of visas:

“Visas are an important part of bilateral relations, and this team is working to minimize the backlog. We waited two years for a visa waiver interview, and now it’s less than two months away. On behalf of our Consular Section, I’d like to welcome the Under Secretary for Consular Affairs to this wonderful team.”

Continue reading: