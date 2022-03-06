US aircraft carrier prepares to escalate tensions

This is how the US reaffirms its alliance with NATO in the face of Russian aggression 2:38

(CNN) – The USS Harry S. Truman, an American aircraft carrier, was anchored in the North Aegean Sea this week so that it could operate from there if tensions in the area escalate. Russian invasion of UkraineAccording to a US official familiar with the carrier’s situation.

The official did not reveal the exact location of the ship, but noted that it was unusual to operate in the northern part of the Aegean Sea. Due to the small number of islands and the high volume of commercial shipping, the area is relatively restricted to aircraft carrier operations.

“In the event of further escalation, the navy may be ordered to send more warplane patrols to the Black Sea,” the official said. “If Russia tries to cross the Turkish Strait and Turkey asks for NATO support,” the official said, “carrier planes could be used to conduct warplane patrols in the Black Sea and the Tortunelles Strait.”

Turkey manages transport permits for warships in the Black Sea and is concerned about Russia’s future plans in the region.

U.S. warplanes often conduct air patrols for preventive purposes, which does not mean that the United States is about to enter conflict.

Truman Fighter Fighters Currently flying over Romania As part of NATO’s mission to demonstrate its presence and determination against the Russian occupation.

The aircraft carrier USS San Jacinto is located in the northern Aegean. Five other US warships and one Norwegian warship are located further south in the Aegean.

This development comes as the Pentagon acknowledges that the long-standing US military presence in Europe needs to be reconsidered and increased in the wake of the Russian occupation.