UPV/EHU remains among the top 400 universities in the world

The University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU) remains among the top 400 universities in the worldas announced on Monday in a new part of the Shanghai Ranking, a ranking that Shanghai Jiao Tong University places each year and is currently one of the internationally recognized, most respected and emblematic rankings within the university world.

In this ranking, Basque Public University I entered ten years ago It is among the top 500 universities in the world, and it is already among the top 400. There are only eight universities in the Spanish country that fall into that selection group.

The continued success of being among the top 400 universities in the world: the University of the Basque Country thus achieves greater visibility and Excellent international reputation. We must also congratulate ourselves that, as we announced a short time ago, we have increased the number of majors in which we are among the top 200 universities in the world to seven, UPV/EHU President Eva Ferreira noted in a statement.

“collective project”

For this, he congratulated all members of the university community. “The university is a collective project and its achievements are also,” he said.

Ranking basically measures university research impact, As well as its international standing. The University of the Basque Country first appeared in this ranking in 2012. Harvard, Stanford, and MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), in this order, occupy the top three positions in the ranking.

of the top teneight occupied by North American universities and two British universities in Cambridge and Oxford. The UPV/EHU is positioned on an equal footing between positions 301 and 400.

Results display system

The explanation for this circumstance lies in the system for displaying the results that was created inside the index. a) yes, From position 1 to 100 there is strict priority from highest to lowest according to your score.

then set A block of 50 universities; new block below with 50 more; Since then, as many as 500 have been distributed, three blocks of 100 universities each. Within each of the blocks, the universities are arranged in alphabetical order.

be There are more than 20,000 institutions of higher education around the world. In preparing this list, which serves as an international reference for measuring university excellence, all universities that have employees or former students who have received Nobel Prizes or Fields Medals in Mathematics, famous researchers or articles published in Nature or Science.

In total, more than 1,300 universities have been evaluated and the top 500 universities are published.

By specialization

As for specializations, UPV / EHU managed to position itself in this version among the top 150 in three majors: Metallurgical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Chemistry. It is among the top 200 in four others: Food Science and Technology, Materials Science and Engineering, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, and Mathematics.

With the introduction of the latter Increases to seven (there were six in the previous year) number of specialties which the Basque Public University places in that selection group.

Besides these notable majors, UPV/EHU has also held “very relevant” positions in Communications Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Communication (among the top 300 universities in the world); 12 additional majors (physics, agricultural sciences, environmental sciences and engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, biological sciences, public health, political science, computer science and engineering, ecology, economics and psychology) among the top 400; and four other disciplines (Education, Earth Sciences, Biomedical Sciences and Management – Management -), among the top 500.