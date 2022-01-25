United States: Georgia tightens justice fence for Trump’s role in 2020 election | International

Fulton County Attorney General’s Crusade in Georgia to Bring Donald Trump to Court in the 2020 Elections The former president still says there is no evidence that they were stolen, Bears fruit. Fanny D. Willis last week demanded the graduation of a special grand jury to hear the case. The Southern State High Court (compared to Trump’s 232), which received 306 electoral votes for Joe Biden, approved the request on Monday, indicating that the practice would tighten the siege on the president. The U.S. Justice Department has set aside that number for more complex cases. The process is expected to begin on May 2 and will not last more than a year.

There is a phrase in history behind that decision: “I want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said in a phone call to Republican Brad Rafenzberger on January 2, when he was president. . Registration of An hour-long conversation ensued Washington Post In January 2021. In it, he pleaded that he should find enough votes to change the election results in an area that was the main reason for his defeat. If your narrator does not comply with his wishes, threaten that he may commit a crime. The Secretary of State responds to that request by defending the validity of the number that gave Biden a benefit of 11,779 votes. “The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” Trump says in the call. “There is nothing wrong with admitting, you know what I’m saying, you said it again and you misunderstood.” Rafensberger responded: “Well, Mr. President, the problem is that the data you are handling is incorrect.”

Fanny Willis, District Attorney for Fulton, Georgia on January 4, 2022. Ben Gray (AB)

Willis, who went to work after learning the content of that conversation, finds it difficult to gather evidence for his case, despite such blatant interruptions. In that letter, he demanded the constitution of the special assembly presented by the local newspaper Atlanta Journal Constitution“Speaks of a considerable number of witnesses and potential witnesses [que] Without the need for their testimony, they refused to cooperate with the investigation. “A special panel of arbitrators will be authorized to investigate all facts, directly or indirectly related to alleged violations of the laws of the State of Georgia. [tras las elecciones de 2020]”, Judge Christopher S., named judge of the Fulton County Superior Court, the most populous city in Georgia, which includes the city of Atlanta. Fraser points out in the document that he agrees with attorney Christopher S. Fraser. That judicial person cannot issue charges, but it can summon witnesses, submit documents and investigate.

“We are going to know the facts, we are going to know the law, we are going to be very systematic, very patient and, to a certain extent, insensitive in the search for this justice,” he recently told the agency. Associated Press Willis, however, hoped the case would pay off in the first half of this year.

A Trump spokesman called the move a “witch hunt.” This is not the only legal issue facing the former president. There is also an inquiry by the House of Representatives into the Capitol riots of January 6, 2021 and their alleged involvement in them. The New York Attorney’s Office, for its part, summoned his two eldest children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., in early January as part of an investigation into the president’s business.

Join EL PAÍS to read all the news without limits. Registration

Subscribe here Receive all important information on the EL PAÍS US Newsletter and current affairs in the region.