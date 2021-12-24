United, Delta and JetBlue cancel hundreds of flights in New York and New Jersey | Nine 41 New York WXTV

On one of the busiest days of the year — about 5 million were expected to travel by air this holiday — airlines United, Delta and JetBlue announced the cancellation of flights, including airports in New York and New Jersey, due to the increase. In cases of COVID-19.
Flights canceled by the airport
These are the cancellations for every airport so far, according to the site Aeronautics.
Newark: 72 cancellations.
JFK: 39 cancellations.
LaGuardia: 21 cancellation
Passengers are advised to confirm their flights with the airlines before leaving home.
On Thursday, United Airlines said 112 flights were canceled for Friday due to “an increase in virus cases that limits crew availability,” according to a statement to passengers.
On Friday morning 82 United Airlines flights were cancelled.
“The increase in Omicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people running our operations,” a United spokesperson said, according to ABC7.
“As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers in advance to come to the airport. We regret the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them back on track for the holidays.”, he noted.
On the other side, Delta Airlines More than 120 flights canceled, as of this morning 75 flights canceled.
“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources, including rerouting and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights, before canceling approximately 90 flights for Friday. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” Delta said in a statement to Univision 41.
“The staff at Delta are working hard to get you where you need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight,” he added.
JetBlue has about 151 canceled flights so far.
Video: The heroic reaction of the Spanish TSA agent who saved the life of a two-month-old baby
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Dozens canceled flights before Christmas Eve
Elon Musk Explains Why His Wealth Is “Not a Deep Mystery”
Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun reveals he was the anonymous bidder who paid $28 million to fly Jeff Bezos into space