October 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

United Airlines suspends services at JFK Airport

United Airlines suspends services at JFK Airport

Zera Pearson October 4, 2022 2 min read

Airlines United Airlines She informed that at the end of this month she will temporarily suspend her flights to and from JFK Airport in New York City, stressing that her schedule is too small to continue competing.

The airline said that the start of the winter season contributed to its decision to suspend, as it is the time when most airlines resume their flights at the airport, according to various media outlets such as the New York Times and CNN.

United reported that it had held talks with Federal Aviation Administration (FDA for its English acronym), about expanding the airline’s presence at JFK Airport, where flights are strictly regulated. The agency has promised improvements, but such changes will take time, United reported.

“The importance of JFK to our operations remains unchanged: We believe New York customers deserve more choice, and United’s strong service to JFK is good for our customers, our employees, and our airlines,” United said in the letter to CNN and other media.

“As a result, we will continue to strive for a larger and more desirable schedule for our clients and will be ready to take advantage of these opportunities as they arise,” they reported.

United is negotiating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for additional slots, or take-off and landing permits, at JFK, and is calling for the agency to update its assessment of the airport’s capacity.

“The FAA is dedicated to doing its part to safely expand the airports and airspace capacity of New York City,” the agency said in a statement Sunday. “We will follow our fair and established process of awarding future time slots to increase competition between airlines so that passengers have more choices.”

See also  In the UK, Amazon will no longer accept Visa credit card payments from January

The airline officially resumed flights from John F. Kennedy Airport last year after a five-year hiatus.

Media site of the Dominican Global Community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jack Mallers, who promoted the adoption of bitcoin in the country, breaks with the government

October 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

What is a steam cleaner and how is it used in your car

September 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The fastest USB stick at the moment is reduced by 44% and costs only $154

September 28, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

United Airlines suspends services at JFK Airport

October 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Pique mocks Shakira: He would have said he feels young with Clara Chea – International Soccer – Sports

October 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

InES Gender Project UdeC holds its second meeting “Gender Approach in STEM Fields”

October 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The dog called Bermúdez Martinoli and Luis Garcia to say goodbye

October 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis