United Airlines suspends services at JFK Airport

Airlines United Airlines She informed that at the end of this month she will temporarily suspend her flights to and from JFK Airport in New York City, stressing that her schedule is too small to continue competing.

The airline said that the start of the winter season contributed to its decision to suspend, as it is the time when most airlines resume their flights at the airport, according to various media outlets such as the New York Times and CNN.

United reported that it had held talks with Federal Aviation Administration (FDA for its English acronym), about expanding the airline’s presence at JFK Airport, where flights are strictly regulated. The agency has promised improvements, but such changes will take time, United reported.

“The importance of JFK to our operations remains unchanged: We believe New York customers deserve more choice, and United’s strong service to JFK is good for our customers, our employees, and our airlines,” United said in the letter to CNN and other media.

“As a result, we will continue to strive for a larger and more desirable schedule for our clients and will be ready to take advantage of these opportunities as they arise,” they reported.

United is negotiating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for additional slots, or take-off and landing permits, at JFK, and is calling for the agency to update its assessment of the airport’s capacity.

“The FAA is dedicated to doing its part to safely expand the airports and airspace capacity of New York City,” the agency said in a statement Sunday. “We will follow our fair and established process of awarding future time slots to increase competition between airlines so that passengers have more choices.”

The airline officially resumed flights from John F. Kennedy Airport last year after a five-year hiatus.