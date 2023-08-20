“Unamite Monitors Tropical Wave in Caribbean Sea; Could Become Tropical Depression” | daily menu

The National Bureau of Meteorology (UNAMET) on Sunday is watching a tropical wave located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea that could become a tropical wave tropical depression.

The entity indicates that this high pressure system may have a direct impact on the national territory as of next Tuesday Precipitation is not excluded in some regions of the country Strong winds this Sunday.

Areas where isolated showers can occur in the morning are to the northeast and east, as well as the Cibao Valley and the central mountain range, especially the provinces of La Altagracia, El Cebu, Hato Mayor, Samana, María Trinidad Sánchez and Espela. .

During the afternoon, heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected around the clock Greater Santo Domingoand San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, La Vega, Monsignor Nouel, San Juan, Elías Pina, and Dajabón, among others.

Onamet indicates that the climatic conditions will not cause significant changes in terms of precipitation due to the low humidity and the presence of dust from the desert, which makes the sky look gray.

Onamet recommends that operators of fragile and small vessels remain in port, however, in the rest of the Atlantic coast as well as in the Caribbean coast they can carry out their operations cautiously close to the coastal ocean without venturing into the sea due to winds and abnormal waves.