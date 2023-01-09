ULPGC medical students refuse to increase places: ‘It’s harmful’

Students of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) oppose the increase in the number of places in the medical degree in The next year, he supported the theses of Dean Maria del Mar Taveo and the College Board. So explains Ishidi Noise, a medical student, member of the ULPGC Student Council and chair of the Health Sciences Council.

«

This is not fair to the university community At our center is the vilification of the College of Health Sciences for refusing an offer that we consider detrimental to the quality of a medical degree,” says Noyes.

«

It is necessary to emphasize that it is reached unanimously by all those present [de la Junta de la Facultad]It was preceded by a similar statement by the Advisory Board on Teaching Medicine last July,” he adds. Deniz refers to the decision taken on the 7th of November in an extraordinary meeting and although it was made with the consent of all those present, some voices indicate that very few members of the said body attended.

On the other hand, Noyes considers it

The institutional announcement of the Social Council last December 22 In it, he made a “general call for the responsibility of the College of Health Sciences” to increase the number of positions next year

It’s an attack on our wholeness. It’s unacceptable and misplaced. It is inappropriate to agree to an institutional permit taking advantage of the lack of students in the said body due to the pending renovation of the place that corresponds to the student body. They do not take into account the needs of the students. “They were detached from reality,” he said.

for students,

Their position “totally opposed to an increase in places” is based on the fact that they have found “there is not enough room for faculty or general hospitals where clinical practices are implemented to house more students.”, because we have serious problems to identify the problems we are currently facing. The shortage of trainee teachers has become normal, making our clinical training dependent in some cases on the profession of medical staff without university ties, typically ensuring that no student is left without an internship, although only after the formal call.”

In the opinion of female students Noyes summarizes,

“If we increase the number of graduates, the only thing we will achieve is create a bottleneck in the systemOur newly graduated doctors are forced to spend years outside the MIR program in order to get a training place, or they are sentenced to emigrate to other countries, so this kind of discussion should be confronted calmly with expert opinion in mind.”