UJC lied about firing ‘Alma Mater’ director, denouncing Armando Franco Senin

Armando Franco Senin, ex-manager from the magazine alma materrevealed that his departure from that medium was not “liberation”. Because as he said Eileen Alvarez, First Secretary of the Young Communist League (UJC) And a member of the State Council, that was a political organization “moving pictures”.

Referring to the alleged “clarification” of the facts published by Alvarez after complaints appeared on the networks, Franco Sini asserted: “Among the arguments presented in the cited publication, the only thing is that the management positions of the media newspaper Editora Abril are the responsibility. The National Committee of the Islamic Courts Union and the Cadres Committee its affiliate. The rest of the explanations are incorrect and do not agree with what happened in my case.”

According to an extended text of the journalist published in his book facebook wallOn April 26, he was called to a meeting at which Nislay Molina, the ideological position of the National Committee of the Jewish Courts Union, and Asael Alonso Tirado, April’s managing director, announced the decision to remove him from his position.

“At my request for clarifications, they both mentioned it “The decision, which was approved on April 20, was the result of persistent errors in the magazine’s editorial work.” The document was on the table the whole time which was consulted in a vague way to list these errors. “

“For ethical reasons, I have not included the details of the works referred to; in my opinion, except for a few valid notes corrected at the time, the rest of the texts are probably the best journalistic findings of alma mater through my direction.

“In that meeting I tried to explain to them the nonsense of what they were revealing. The UJC official interrupted me, and among other rude criteria, which I have now deleted out of politeness, said: “We should have fired you a long time ago, there is nothing else to talk about, we are serving you freeing you. You can do whatever you want, that’s our decision.”

For his part, Director of Editora Abril, a unit of UJC, would endorse what he had said and comment “each time he had ‘advertised me of my failures’, with a marked intention to discharge the responsibilities,” Franco Cini said. .

“Refusing to speak with the team, disagreeing with the ‘issue’ and having no explanations for it prompted some members of the magazine to request their withdrawal, and there were no pressures or conditions, and in each case it was a personal decision. A journalist and editorial secretary decided to stay. The rest, all young people, are looking for other jobs today.”the former director of . said alma mater.

“Although it has been repeatedly stated during these two weeks that this procedure is a product of a natural regeneration process, it is hard to believe that this is the reason. (…) A process that does not involve a job site for me or a manager alma materWhich did not guarantee the work of the magazine when it was issued. Make changes to alma mater For “natural” reasons while the publisher suffers from a crisis of managers and journalists.

According to Franco Senin, in the meeting with the leadership of the UJC, the official Nislay Molina told him that “the president of the University Students’ Union (FEU) in Cuba, Carla Santana, participated in the cadres committee and contributed elements against your administration. We are also releasing you for your negligence. alma mater to FEU.

“This is an argument that can be easily dismissed. Those who read a lot alma mater Over the past two years, they have testified that for us covering the life of Cuban universities and Cuban universities and their students has been a priority. Of course from the vision of our team. And the multiple published contents are there to prove it.”

“During her months as national president of the Confederation of Economists, Carla Santana never reported any dissatisfaction with the magazine’s work. So far, FEU has not judged what happened with alma mater. We have received expressions of astonishment and disappointment from almost all members of the Australian Universities Association National Secretariat, many university presidents and students from various colleges across the country. It might be useful to ask, what concerns of the European Economic Union have you not responded to? alma mater? “

“During these fifteen days, I had a meeting with the official, Enrique Villoendas. [funcionario del Departamento Ideológico del Comité Central del Partido Comunista, que administra la política editorial y de los medios de comunicación en Cuba] and three with Rogelio Polanco, Head of the Ideological Department of the CC-PCC. The latter explained to me that although the decision was to release me, it was a promotion; Not responding to problems with alma mater“.

During the last exchange last Friday, Rogelio Polanco offered me a job, which I graciously declined.Although it is a choice that has a lot to do with my professional intentions.”

Franco Sini has been silent since the announcement of his expulsion at the end of April caused a barrage of disavowal among official voices.

Cuban Troubadour Silvio Rodriguez described the journalist’s dismissal as “sad”. He said he was concerned because “the revolution is in the end counter-revolutionary.” His opponents appear or end up being “rebels”, in comments posted on his blog, second date.

also Buena Fe group leader, Israel Rojas Fiel, showed his support for Franco Senin And they asked him, through a post on social media, about his assignment of responsibility for the magazine Bohemiabecause “perhaps this is how such a historic and necessary publication is salvaged”.

For his part, the President of the Official Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC) said, Ricardo Roncello Bello said the decision ‘sads him’ taken by the UJC.

Given this, The first secretary of the UJC confirmed that “liberation” (The euphemism used by the system bureaucracy to refer to the removal of an official from office) Franco Senin, “It has nothing to do with expulsion or punishment.”

He commented in a post on social media that “his departure occurs as a natural process of renewal, and responds to the policy of the cadres of the Union and the country, as has traditionally happened with young people like him, who can contribute in other areas of their jobs.”

He pointed out that “in his own case, it was proposed to integrate it into another necessary communication project, which he was informed of days ago.”

But, Tell Franco Senin DIARIO DE CUBA His removal from office was “a decision of the organization to which he belongs.” alma mater. Other than that, I don’t have much to talk about. You will understand that there is the heat of the moment and that there is an open process around that. We’re in delivery and like this, at this time I can’t tell you anything else.

And about the possibility of appealing the decision of the official organization, the journalist said, “It is not an option that I am evaluating now.”

Concluding this note, the social network profiles of alma mater He announced the “release” of Asel Alonso Tirado from his duties and his replacement by Adonis Sopet Lamy, the official who runs the official newspapers. September 5from Cienfuegos, and geronnefrom Matanzas.

“To direct our magazine has been approved Santiago Jerez MustelierWho belongs to the newspaper Rebel youth He was a member of the social media team,” He pointed to the note.