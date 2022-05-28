May 28, 2022

UEFA to avoid clashes between teams from Belarus and Ukraine

According to UEFA, this decision was “taken to ensure the smooth conduct of UEFA competitions, where the safety of teams, officials and other participants cannot be fully guaranteed due to the existence of a military conflict”.

The UEFA Executive Committee I decided on Friday, with immediate effect and until further notice, to ban teams from Belarus s Ukraine They will face each other in any of their future competitions.

As I mentioned before UEFAThis decision is “taken to ensure the good development of the competitions.” UEFAWhere the safety of teams, officials and other participants cannot be fully guaranteed due to the existence of a military conflict.”

The UEFA Until the 3rd of last March executive committee It has already decided that none of its competitions will be played on the territory of Belarus and that there will be no spectators The teams of this country will act as local citizens, given that the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army was facilitated by the access granted from neighboring lands Belarus.

“The UEFA Executive Committee will remain in anticipation of holding further meetings to reassess the legal situation and the event as it develops, and to take new decisions as necessary,” the body added.

