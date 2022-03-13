UA of Earth Sciences of UAZ signs a cooperation agreement with the municipality of Guadalupe – ZHN

UACT students will be able to carry out their social service and vocational training in this case

Zacatecas, Zack.

The authorities of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) through the Academic Unit of Geosciences (UACT) met in the Boardroom of the Rectangle Building and signed a specific cooperation agreement with the Municipal Council of Guadeloupe, in which both institutions will benefit.

Thanks to this inter-institutional cooperation, UACT students will be able to carry out their social services and professional practices in this case, as well as strive to create academic activities that enhance the training of university students.

By making use of the voice, the Dean of the Maximum House of Studies, Ruben Ibarra Reyes, stated that with this type of agreement the university strengthens its social function, since through the link the institution contributes to the strengthening of the social community. structure.

In the same way, Ibarra Reyes noted that such measures are very beneficial because they will allow young people in UACT to put their wealth of knowledge into practice and make what they learn, discuss and discuss in the classroom more efficient, also in the process of socialization which is very important. In academic training, what Many of them will have the development of their lives and work.

“We are clear that the university does its best in the classroom so that students acquire items and skills every day, but we also know that when young people face reality, they realize their potential and their areas of expertise. Why the fact that the municipality of Guadalupe today allows us to collaborate means more benefits.”

For his part, the director of the said academic unit, Santiago Valle Rodriguez, indicated that the geosciences academic unit consists of three academic programmes, namely: a mining engineer, a geological engineer, and a bachelor of environmental sciences, ensuring that the three, because of their mission and importance, contribute significantly Major in the development of the country, which is why “I always mention that our academic unit is an icon in this university due to the characteristics of the Zacatecan region”.

Likewise, he noted that this agreement is very satisfactory because it allows the possibility of opening the link with the outside by interacting in this case with the municipality of Guadalupe in order to continue the continuous improvement and above all to provide better conditions for the students, where they will be able to carry out some important activities in their curricula And they have more spaces to carry out their social service and professional practices, “The cooperation and contribution that our students can make in the different departments of the municipality is very important, because we are sure to teach students quality and excellence.”

Finally, the Mayor of Guadalupe, Julio Cesar Chavez Padilla, welcomed the signing of this agreement, stressing that a large part of the percentage of the workforce, qualified workers, technical workers and professionals from the various mining sectors in the state, are from Guadeloupe.

“We travel daily to Mazapil, Concepción del Oro, Ojocaliente, Morelos and to the capital of Zacatecan itself, where we have seen that a large part of the cooperation comes from Guadeloupe, and for this reason, for us, this signing of the agreement is not only transcendent but also stimulating. For young people, because it will be There is a relationship, coordination and benefit for the institutions, but above all for the youth of Zacatecas and in this case in Guadalupe.”

The event was also attended by the Secretary General of UAZ, Angel Roman Gutierrez. Academic Secretary, Hans Hiram Pacheco Garcia; UACT Administrative Secretary, Martha Celia Escobar León and person in charge of the UACT Mining Engineering degree, Juan de Dios Magallanes Quintanar.

On behalf of the Guadalupe City Council, the Municipal Trustee, María de la Luz Muñoz Morales, and the Technical and Planning Secretary of the Municipality of Guadalupe, Federico Guzmán, were also present.