Two Peruvian scientists receive the Prize “For Women in Science”

Group Global Initiative Real For Women in Science, co-written with UNESCO And cooperate proces , Consitic and the National Academy of Sciences Supported by joint responsibility As an allied means, two Peruvian scientists, Dr. Natalie Hurtado friendship. Luz Maria Moyano, Who will receive 45 thousand soles each to facilitate the continuity of the implementation of their projects assumed in the program call.

At L’Oréal, we firmly believe that Science needs more women involved. In this context, we encourage and support the emergence of scientists such as doctors Natalie Hurtado and Luz María Moyano in Peru and many other countries where we have the program, so that they continue to support our society through science. We seek to reduce the gender gap in the scientific field and stimulate the well-being of those who will be role models for future generations,” he affirms. Alberto Mario RinconGeneral Manager for L’Oréal Peru and Colombia.

for his part Guiomar AlonsoThe UNESCO Representative in Peru congratulated the winning Peruvian scientists who, through their projects, for the benefit of the scientific community, promote the role of women at all levels of science and inspire young women to develop their own path in this field.

For women in science

Since the establishment of this initiative in 1998, more than 3,500 women in 115 countries have benefited from the provision of international scholarships on five continents; And in Colombia, so far, 57 scientists have been honored, including the winners of the 2022 edition; And in Peru, since 2008, it has recognized more than 20 women.

This initiative from the L’Oréal Group seeks globally to combat restrictions on women associated with promotions, access to funding, and publication of research, which have also increased as a result of the pandemic. In fact, 90% of articles published on COVID-19 are signed by men.

It should be noted that despite the improvement compared to previous years, the development and visibility of women in the field of science is still slow, especially in materials science, mathematics, computing and engineering. In this regard, L’Oréal and UNESCO prepared a study to analyze women’s participation in science and its obstacles, which resulted in the following:

Only 14% of the highest academic positions in Europe are held by women

Only 33% of researchers globally are women.

Less than 4% of the Nobel Prizes for the advancement of science have been awarded to women.

There are only 22% women in AI, and in theory, the Fourth Industrial Revolution or “Revolution 4.0” will be driven by this field, and it is precisely the area where women are absent the most.

Biography of the winning scholars

Dr. Luz Moyano (Class A winner, Experienced Scientists)

A surgical epidemiologist and researcher in neurosciences. He specializes in conducting population epidemiological studies on neurological diseases such as epilepsy, cerebrovascular disease, dementia, and headaches of infectious etiology; Also studies on cardiovascular health and parasitic infectious diseases such as neurocysticercosis, which is one of the leading causes of epilepsy in developing countries. He holds a PhD in Life and Environmental Sciences with a mention in Public Health from the University of Limoges in France. He worked for the Government of Peru at the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences. She is currently the Physician in Charge of the First Medical Legal Unit Admiral Villar, Professor at the National University of Tumbes and Research Associate at the Peruvian University of Caetano Heredia and Cesar Vallejo University.

Dr. Natalie Hurtado (Class B winner, Emerging Talent)

The biologist graduated from the National University of San Agustin de Arequipa (UNSA), graduating with the highest qualification. He received his master’s degree in zoology from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, under the guidance of the best Peruvian mammalogist, Dr. Victor Pacheco. When it was over, fascinated by the role of the Andes in diversifying the biota of South America, she began her PhD in Science, with a mention in Ecology and Evolution, at the Universidad Austral de Chile, under the supervision of Dr. Guillermo D. Elia, one of the best evolutionary biologists in South America. This path led her to the discovery of a genus of bats and five species of rodents, and in doing so she was the first Peruvian to achieve such a number of descriptions of mammals new to science; proposed 11 taxonomic changes and discovered biogeographical patterns of diversification in South American rodents, with a focus on the Andes. Currently, she is the Principal Investigator of the Seed Project, with academic support from the Center for Sustainable Biodiversity Research.

Access more responsible information at Joint Responsible Publications.