Twenty-second scientific conference of the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences two thousand twenty two

A workshop for the marketing of flor de Jamaica and other crops will be held on October 20 and 21, 2022 at the Arenas Blancas Hotel in Varadero, sponsored by the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences (INCA), in San José de las Lajas, the capital of Mayabeque.

The meeting is moderated by Dr. María Caridad González Cepero, Senior Researcher and Head of the Applied Nuclear Technologies Group in the Department of Plant Genetics and Improvement at this graduate school.

The workshop will be attended by producers from the Mayabeque, Matanzas and La Sierpe regions of Pinar del Río, Havana and other people interested in the production and marketing of these varieties.

Benito, Dogo and Ana Delia are three of the Flor de Jamaica species obtained by this group, with higher yield potential under conditions of reduced water supply.

Originating from tropical Asia and Africa, more than half a million species of fleur de Jamaica are currently known in the world and recognized for their divergent uses, among them: its ornamental and nutritional value, and it is primarily required for the preparation of infusions, dyes and jams.

In addition, it has therapeutic or medicinal properties due to its high concentration of vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds called phytochemicals, with many antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-stress properties.