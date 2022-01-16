Tsunami hits California coast after underwater volcano erupts

A tsunami caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga hit the California coast with waves in one case at least one meter high and causing minor flooding in parts of California.

“Tide waves are occurring along the coast of Alaska, British Columbia (Canada) and the west coast of the United States,” he said shortly before 11:00 a.m. in that area (19:00 GMT). Her official Twitter account.

The range of waves recorded so far has ranged from 7 cm (0.2 ft) in Alameda (California) to 24 cm (4 ft) in Port St. Louis, about 300 km north of Los Angeles, in the same state. National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, singled out a more severe “Advisory” warning Saturday, urging residents to evacuate to higher ground immediately.

“We advise people to stay away from the water and away from the beaches,” he said, adding that it was “rare” because it was due to a volcanic eruption rather than an underwater earthquake, and because it extended to the entire coast west.

He said the entire coast is at risk, including parts of the islands that stray from the volcano, such as Port Avalon.

He said the flow of water could “bend around the island and can bounce off the shores”. As of 8:30 a.m., the port of Port San Luis in San Luis Obispo County was experiencing an increase of more than one foot

While no major flooding is expected, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a warning, the tsunami can produce dangerous currents and tidal surges during the day that make swimming dangerous. Strong currents were expected in the ports and bays for several hours.

“The ocean is very calm at the moment,” said Lieutenant Nick Nicholas at Seal Beach Police shortly after 10 a.m.

Nicholas said officers and lifeguards were patrolling the coast for signs of flooding and to keep people out of the water. He said the city closed beaches, parking lots and the pier before dawn and few surfers or swimmers were outside at the time.

Port patrols and local authorities moved from boat to boat on the water to warn sailors of the remaining dangers of the tsunami.

“The main point of concern is the currents, particularly the strong ones,” said Carrie Brown, Sheriff’s Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement.

Newport Beach resident Bob Pines, 61, was stunned when he crashed into a locked gate in the middle of the pier.

“I’ve never seen it closed like this before,” he said, looking at the surfers flocking to the sparkling water.

“They’re still coming,” he added, pointing to the swaying bodies in wetsuits, which he estimated at 100.

Los Angeles County officials have issued the following advice to coastal areas:

1) Get out of the waterBeach, harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

2) Don’t go To the beach to observe the tsunami.

3) Don’t go back to the coast Even local emergency officials say it’s safe.

Some beachgoers in Southern California did just fine. When a light rain fell, it looked like a normal Saturday morning at Venice Beach as joggers jogged the Ocean Front Walk and surfers took advantage of the waves at the pier and breakwater. The county parking lot and sidewalk were open.

To the north, the storm swept through the Santa Cruz Port early Saturday, causing flooding and pushing boats out, said Ashley Keane, a media officer for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Representatives and the Harbor Patrol evacuated people from the port, including some people living on ships.

The impact occurred despite the fact that the coast of California is located approximately 8,700 kilometers (5,400 mi) from the southern Pacific nation of Tonga, where the volcanic eruption occurred.

The tsunami caused “light flooding” in the California port of Santa Cruz, with beaches closed and people evacuated from commercial areas near the coast, although no one was forced to leave their homes, he said. City manager Elizabeth Smith told CNN.

The Los Angeles Met Office said in a tweet that there was also “flooding in the parking area” near the beach in Port St. Louis, where the highest waves were recorded.

In Berkeley (California), about 110 people were evacuated from ships and ports in the coastal region, according to Berkleeside local media. Most beaches in the south of the state were closed due to the alert.

“Do not go near the coast to watch for tsunamis,” the Tsunami Warning Service stressed on its website.

This service removed the tsunami warning for Hawaii hours after it was issued, after verifying that there were no waves of this size in the US Pacific islands.

Instead, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) kept a tsunami warning in effect for California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, as well as British Columbia in Canada.