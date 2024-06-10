Trump will interview with a parole agent this Monday, a step ahead of his sentencing in New York.

Trump will conduct the interview via video conference from his home at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the people said. Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the plans publicly.

One of Trump’s attorneys, Todd Blanche, will be present for the interview.

Why does Trump need to interview a parole agent?

The usual purpose of a pre-sentence interview with a probation officer is to prepare a statement that will tell the judge more about the defendant and help determine the appropriate sentence for the crime.

Sentencing reports include the defendant’s personal history, criminal history, and sentencing recommendations. This will include information about employment and any duties to help care for a family member. It is also an opportunity for the accused to state why he believes he deserves a lighter sentence.

Trump is under no obligation to assist in the pre-sentence investigation, but it could harm him if he does not cooperate. The virtual Republican candidate for president has no criminal record, which could benefit him.

As part of the process, Trump’s legal team may send Merchan letters from friends and family. Also, media reported that the former president’s panel is expected to present its punishment recommendation on Thursday.

What crimes did Trump commit in New York?

A jury convicted Trump of falsifying business records at his own company as part of a broader scheme to buy the silence of those who told embarrassing stories about him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement this Sunday that President Joe Biden's allies in the Democratic Party "continue to further abuse and misuse the power of their offices" to interfere in the presidential election.

“Trump and his legal team are already taking the necessary steps to challenge and defeat the Manhattan attorney’s illegal suit,” he said.

Mercen has scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11. He has the option of imposing a range of punishments, from probation and community service to up to four years in prison.

‘I don’t care about the investigation’: Thousands rally for Trump in Las Vegas

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered under the scorching sun of Las Vegas on Sunday to cheer him on despite his legal troubles at a rally in Nevada, a key state in the battle for the US presidential election in November.

The event is a barometer of the impact the former president’s trial in New York could have on the campaign last month.

For Trump supporters, everything points to a rematch that promises to be close against the incumbent president, Biden, and the verdict strengthens the Republican Party.

“I don’t care what happened in the trial, it doesn’t change my vote for him,” Lindsay Elliott, 40, who was visiting Sunset Park in Las Vegas with her family, told AFP. “I think (the verdict) is going to help him. Americans are tired and angry about this,” he said.

Her daughter Mackenzie, who is voting for the first time in these elections, said she was “thrilled” to be participating in her first political event. “What happened (with the investigation) is bad, but I think it will strengthen it and encourage voters to vote,” the 19-year-old added.

Many supporters, such as Shay Chan, 25, came to a Trump rally for the first time, spurred by the historic court ruling in late May that made him a criminal.

In addition to that case in New York, Trump has been charged in Washington and Georgia with conspiring to alter the results of the 2020 election.

