June 26, 2024

Trump promises automatic residency for immigrant graduates – DW – 06/22/2024

Winston Hale June 22, 2024 1 min read

Former President of America and the Republican candidate Donald Trump If he returns, he promises White HouseGranting Automatic Permanent Residency (green card) Immigrants with a university degree, a significant change in their immigration status, reported on Friday (06/21/2024).

“What I want to do and what I will do is, I think if you graduate from a university, as part of your diploma, you should automatically get a green card to stay in this country,” the Republican said during the caucus. The podcast is “all-in”.

Without giving further details, he said, “That includes community colleges, anyone with a university degree. You go there for two or four years.”

Trump, who has had a tough policy on immigration during his administration and a critic of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, has promised to tackle the issue from day one if he is re-elected.

The former president (2017-2021) has historically blamed undocumented immigrants as criminals and rapists and for job losses and reduced government resources.

And, in his new term, he has promised the largest deportation crackdown in US history.

gs (efe, Reuters)

