Trump prepares to return to the networks: He released his first post on the platform he founded

TRUTH is the new social network created by Donald Trump after he was banished from Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump is preparing for his return to social media, posting his first message on a beta version of his long-awaited new platform.Social truth.

“Get ready! Your favorite boss will see you soon.” Trump wrote in a message shared by his son Donald Trump Jr on Twitter, the site that TRUTH Social intends to remove.

Trump’s TRUTH profile mimics his old Twitter profile with the difference that verification is red and not the classic blue

Once again, the shared screenshot made the former president a popular topic on the social media giant He forbade him from using it even while he was in the White House.

“Time for some truth!!!” books Donald Jr. Tuesday night, It has racked up nearly 53,000 likes on Wednesday as of this writing.

Donald Trump Jr on Twitter shared a screenshot of his dad’s first TRUTH post

The site is expected to be officially launched on Monday, Presidents Day, according to its advertisement on the Apple App Store. who mercilessly mocks Twitter and its former CEO Jack Dorsey.

Simulated screenshots of the site announcing to the user”Jack BirdBy the handle Jack, which Dorsey owns on the site he co-founded.

Advertising images of the new platform mock Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Fake messages used to advertise TRUTH Social show a Jack account telling someone about it delete account And posts from a powerful user, a clear reference to Trump’s controversial removal from Twitter.

“Are you sure you want to do that?? I mean it is important to censor this content. A bit of an exaggeration… isn’t it? The other user answers Jane in another fake ad.

“Just delete it”Jack says with an angry emoji.

TRUTH Social already allows people to sign up for alerts when the social media platform is described as “The Big Summit in America.

The platform promises to encourageAn open, free and honest global dialogue without political ideology discrimination.

Other photos from Trump’s personal Twitter profile were shared by other people involved in the beta test, including Liz Willis, vice president of operations at Right Side Broadcasting Network.

A screenshot that showed similarities to Trump’s old Twitter account, with Trump even wearing the same photo. His profile has a red check mark, unlike the blue Twitter one, and a section for “Facts and Answers” instead of the opponent’s “Tweets and Answers”.

This is what the reality looks like in the Apple App Store

“Tried the new ‘Truth Social’ beta and all I can say is you’ll love it” Willis insisted, describing Trump’s impending return to the letters as a sign that “the world is recovering.”

I can’t wait for everyone to join me!“, books.

While Trump supporters have been eagerly awaiting the belated platform since it was announced in November, not everyone has been impressed by how much Twitter has imitated it.

“So it’s basically a copy of Twitter,” An “annoying liberal” wrote an acknowledgment of being an “annoying liberal,” while others questioned whether the rival site would obtain patents that would prevent anyone from duplicating its interface.

Advertising pictures for the new platform

Others shared memes from homepage screenshots of Trump’s PETA along with the pre-ban on Twitter.

“Can I copy your homework?” One of the memes asked him the answer: “Sure, just don’t make it obvious.”

