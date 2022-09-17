Tropical Storm Fiona Advances in the Caribbean, Already Heavy Rain – NBC 7 Miami (51)

MIAMI- Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth system set for the 2022 hurricane season, continued its advance this Friday through the Caribbean islands, which are already beginning to receive heavy rain.

According to a bulletin Friday 11 p.m. EDT from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 55 miles east-northeast of Guadeloupe. The maximum sustained winds were 60 mph and were moving west at 14 mph.

Follow the path of the storm in real time

Fiona’s eye is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight, passing near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico between Saturday and Sunday, then moving near the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening Monday or early morning.

Fiona is expected to get stronger in the coming days and could turn into a hurricane on Wednesday. It can leave 4 to 8 inches with a maximum accumulative 12 inches in Puerto Rico, while the eastern Dominican Republic can receive 6 to 10 inches, with a maximum of 16 inches.

These rains can cause flooding and landslides. A storm surge could be reported off the coast of Puerto Rico.

Notifications, watches and warnings are in force

Tropical Storm Warning for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

Virgin Islands of the United States.

Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla

Saba and Saint Eustatius

San Martin

Guadeloupe, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin

British Virgin Islands

Watch out for Tropical Storm:

For the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Cabo Engano to Barahona and on the north coast, from Cabo Engano to Cabo Frances Viejo.

This is how the season goes in Atlantic

Hurricane season in 2022 was relatively calm, lasting several weeks without systems and few causing significant damage.

Hurricane Earl, which reached Category 2 in the mid-Atlantic, caused about 40 deaths in various states of Mexico. Danielle became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.

Before them, the current Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, has seen the formation of storms Alex, Bonnie, and Colin.