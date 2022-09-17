September 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tropical Storm Fiona Advances in the Caribbean, Already Heavy Rain - NBC 7 Miami (51)

Tropical Storm Fiona Advances in the Caribbean, Already Heavy Rain – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Phyllis Ward September 17, 2022 2 min read

MIAMI- Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth system set for the 2022 hurricane season, continued its advance this Friday through the Caribbean islands, which are already beginning to receive heavy rain.

According to a bulletin Friday 11 p.m. EDT from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 55 miles east-northeast of Guadeloupe. The maximum sustained winds were 60 mph and were moving west at 14 mph.

Follow the path of the storm in real time

Fiona’s eye is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight, passing near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico between Saturday and Sunday, then moving near the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening Monday or early morning.

Fiona is expected to get stronger in the coming days and could turn into a hurricane on Wednesday. It can leave 4 to 8 inches with a maximum accumulative 12 inches in Puerto Rico, while the eastern Dominican Republic can receive 6 to 10 inches, with a maximum of 16 inches.

These rains can cause flooding and landslides. A storm surge could be reported off the coast of Puerto Rico.

Notifications, watches and warnings are in force

Tropical Storm Warning for:

  • Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.
  • Virgin Islands of the United States.
  • Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla
  • Saba and Saint Eustatius
  • San Martin
  • Guadeloupe, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin
  • British Virgin Islands

Watch out for Tropical Storm:

  • For the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Cabo Engano to Barahona and on the north coast, from Cabo Engano to Cabo Frances Viejo.
See also  What can happen if the phone is not activated in airplane mode during flight

But where does he go after passing through the Caribbean? To learn more from Telemundo, visit https://www.nbc.com/networks/telemundo

This is how the season goes in Atlantic

Hurricane season in 2022 was relatively calm, lasting several weeks without systems and few causing significant damage.

Hurricane Earl, which reached Category 2 in the mid-Atlantic, caused about 40 deaths in various states of Mexico. Danielle became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.

Before them, the current Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, has seen the formation of storms Alex, Bonnie, and Colin.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Bukele going for re-election, what does the Constitution and the Constitutional Council say?

September 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Bukele announced that he will seek re-election in 2024

September 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

Gustavo Petro: Analysis of the president’s first speech – government – politics

September 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA’s tenacity has found a “possible life form” on Mars

September 17, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

One Tiktoker talked about life in the United States being “boring” and creating an avalanche of grafts.

September 17, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

A Book About Pedeciba’s Innovation: When Supporting Science Was More Than Beautiful Words | newspaper

September 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Summary of the match Puebla vs Tigres (2-1). Objectives

September 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis