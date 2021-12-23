Trick to hide chat without deleting the conversation

WhatsApp: Trick to Hide a Conversation Without Deleting the Conversation

Today we will tell you how you can hide all chat content from The WhatsApp without removing conversationSo keep reading to know this trick.

Your conversation will remain in the same place, however, all content including files Multimedia will disappear.

As you can see, WhatsApp has gradually added different tools to Request Mobile, browser and desktop, one of them allows you to hide all the content of any group or individual conversation, this includes texts, images, videos, audios, documents, etc., but without the need to delete the conversation.

It is important to note that this trick is available for both Android and Apple iOS mobile phones and tablets, WhatsApp Web and Desktop, similarly, the process does not consist of clicking and selecting on every message you sent or received in a specific conversation, it may take a long time, Especially if it was a conversation in which you spoke for several days from morning to evening.

When you open the popular WhatsApp application from your mobile, click for a few seconds on a conversation until it is highlighted and then press the trash can icon that appears above, you will delete all the chat with that contact from the tab “”. chats.

On the other hand, with this trick that we will teach you below, only the content and not the conversation will disappear, and it will remain where it is but empty.

Steps to hide the content of a conversation without deleting the conversation

on a cell phone

First, make sure that WhatsApp does not have any pending updates in the Google Play Store.

Next, open the app, enter a conversation and tap on the three vertical dots present in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, press “More”.

To finish, choose “Empty Chat”.

As you can see the content of the conversation and not the chat has disappeared, and remains where it is.

and the computer

Open WhatsApp Web, scan the QR code to link your account.

Later, enter a conversation.

Click on the three dots at the top right.

Finally, click on the “Empty messages” option.

