June 29, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Trash Influencers”: Brazilians who hit social media by showing Americans littering

“Trash Influencers”: Brazilians who hit social media by showing Americans littering

Winston Hale June 29, 2024 7 min read

image source, private file

title, Andre da Silva “diving” into a dumpster.

  • author, Vitor Tavares
  • stock, BBC News Brazil

The line surrounded Villa Lobos Park, an exclusive area of ​​São Paulo, Brazil, on a June afternoon.

After a few minutes of waiting, some cried with excitement at the prospect of meeting US-based Brazilian YouTuber Adeline Camargo.

In English it is called “dumpster diving” and means: people who enter garbage containers. Looking for items in good condition and new items rejected by Americans.

“I know a lot of people want a souvenir from a trash can,” Adeline recorded in the video, bringing dozens of items she’d raffled among her followers to a gathering in Brazil. Makeup, bags, accessories…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The US aircraft carrier USS George Washington was escorted by Ecuadorian Navy ships.

June 28, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

They are investigating the movements in Uruguay of those accused in the Cuadernos case

June 28, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

USA Social Security: Who are the retirees receiving U$D 4,200 at the end of June 2024? | USA | Advice | America

June 28, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

The reason for his absence and Scaloni’s penalty

June 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Jesús María Casal: “We should not think that July 28 is all or nothing”

June 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
7 min read

“Trash Influencers”: Brazilians who hit social media by showing Americans littering

June 29, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Social Security in the USA: If your benefits are less than expected, these options can help your money | United States | com. bcapital

June 29, 2024 Zera Pearson