December 17, 2021

Tornado alert issued for US Midwest

Winston Hale December 16, 2021 2 min read
Is there a link between the US hurricane and climate change? 0:59

(CNN) – Hurricane surveillance will be in effect until 8 pm CST in western and central Iowa, northeastern Kansas, south central Minnesota, northeastern Missouri, eastern Nebraska and parts of southeastern Dakota. Storm Forecast Center.

Awareness covers more than 4 million people and includes Omaha, Grand Island, Lincoln, Sioux City and Des Moines.

Harmful wind blows Storms At 144 km / h, with some strong hurricanes, it may be late afternoon and night in the observation area today. Additional alerts may be issued in the afternoon and evening.

Flights to and from Public School, Garden City, Kansas, were canceled due to strong winds on Wednesday.

Mike Sheeman, the airport’s air traffic controller, told CNN that the wind was blowing at 143 km / h at 12:32 pm local time.

Meanwhile, a severe storm creating severe weather, hurricanes and extreme fire hazards creates widespread damaging winds. According to the National Weather Service, winds of up to 100 mph or more were reported in many places, including the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Hurricane-force wind speeds have already been recorded in at least 7 states at 4pm ET today. Strong winds create dust storm conditions in some parts of the plains.

According to the Kansas DOT, Interstate 70 is closed in both directions from the Colorado state line to Russell, Kansas, with sand and dust forming almost zero visibility.

Dave Hennan and Paul B. Murphy contributed to this report.

