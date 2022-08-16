Toni Costa and Adamari López are having a magical moment together

reality appears “The House of the Famous” From Telemundo over, the finalists who were locked up until the last day are back to resume their lives. It’s the case of the Spanish dancer Tony CostaWho rediscovered my two great loves, a little one Alaa and his girlfriend Evelyn Beltran. He also did it with Adamari Lopezwho was very friendly and affectionate, respected the mother of his daughter.

This week, host and choreographer they came back a To participate a Magical moment togetherwhere the main protagonist was Ala. Adamari had already announced that he would not be on the “Hoy Día” show, as he would be taking a day off for a very special reason, which would require suspending work and spending time with his family.

The first thing for Adamari López is family.

Small Alaa started with her The school And the driver did not want to miss the first day of classes, such a special event for which they were preparing with great enthusiasm. It’s because of that Tony s Adamari Accompany a few of them girl to her The school To meet his teacher, his class, and his new classmates.

Tony and Adamari accompanied Alaa on her first day of school.

“Today is a very special day, Alaa met her teacher and some of her classmates. My princess enters second grade on Monday and my dad and I are very proud and ready to start this school year. I invite you to support your children in these first school days,” the driver wrote.

Toni Costa was also happy to be a part of such an important moment for her little daughter, although in the video she stayed on the sidelines without exposing herself to the camera too much.

Related news

The person responsible for the pregnancy Alaa every day in The school he is Tony, because Adamari is working at that time. With this, the dancer and his daughter return to To participate moments happy As they did before entering the house. Above all, the fourth “Celebrity House” winner and host stay in tune with their daughter.

Another meeting of Tony Costa

In the same way as a dancer Tony Costa and his girlfriend Evelyn Beltran I know They met again After three months of separation due to the entry of the Spaniards to “La Casa de los Famosos”. The couple lived for a moment romantic I was filled with emotion to see each other again after so long.

Use the couple social networks to share that moment, To thank That support and sweetie received from fans. “The relationship isn’t explained, it’s just tangible,” Tony wrote, accompanied by an emotional photo.