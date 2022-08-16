August 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Toni Costa and Adamari López are having a magical moment together

Toni Costa and Adamari López are having a magical moment together

Lane Skeldon August 16, 2022 2 min read

reality appears “The House of the Famous” From Telemundo over, the finalists who were locked up until the last day are back to resume their lives. It’s the case of the Spanish dancer Tony CostaWho rediscovered my two great loves, a little one Alaa and his girlfriend Evelyn Beltran. He also did it with Adamari Lopezwho was very friendly and affectionate, respected the mother of his daughter.

This week, host and choreographer they came back a To participate a Magical moment togetherwhere the main protagonist was Ala. Adamari had already announced that he would not be on the “Hoy Día” show, as he would be taking a day off for a very special reason, which would require suspending work and spending time with his family.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The hardest moment Thalia went through because of her illness

August 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

On her bed, Carol G shows her pretty figure and cripple Grid

August 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The key to Rosalia’s success in Mexico

August 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Toni Costa and Adamari López are having a magical moment together

August 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Another US congressional delegation has visited Taiwan, drawing China’s ire

August 16, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Cozcyt will conduct an admission or continuity workshop at SNI

August 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

The latest report on Brian Rodriguez’s status and arrival at Club America

August 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis