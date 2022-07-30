In the United States there are a variety of lotteries, such as Powerball and Mega Millions, which is one of the most attractive raffles, where the jackpot can add up to hundreds and even billions of dollars.

The jackpot starts at $20 million and grows based on game sales and interest rates and since no player has ever won it, The Jackpot win This Friday has crossed a billionMany Americans are watching the results.

Today’s Mega Millions Results: Dropped Numbers & Prize Draw | July 29

This draw is made in 45 states of the US Federation, excluding Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. Also, this lottery can be played in District of Columbia and Virgin Islands. Draws are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM Eastern Time And the cost of the ticket 2 dollars.

How is Mega Millions played?

Each lot consists of six balls. ThePlayers must choose five different numbers from 1 to 70 which are the white balls, as well as one number from 1 to 25 which is the huge golden ball. The player who matches all six numbers becomes the grand prize winner. If two or more people match all the numbers, the grand prize will be shared.

Mega Millions results today, July 29

As we mentioned before, Friday’s jackpot is $1.28 billionWith a cash value of $747.2 million. The winning numbers for the July 29 draw are: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the mega ball 14.

Awards

In addition to winning the jackpot, Mega Millions has eight other ways to win. We share with you how much money is awarded for each number or hit: