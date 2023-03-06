March 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Toblerone chocolate is forced to change its logo due to the ban

Zera Pearson March 6, 2023 2 min read

Geneva Famous chocolate brand Tobleronewhich began to be marketed 115 years ago in Switzerland, will be forced by law to stop using the Matterhorn as an emblem on its packaging, following its recent decision to move its production to Slovakia.

Created by Swiss chocolatier Theodor Tobler in 1908, the company was affected by regulations that prevented certain symbols such as the national flag or Cervino (also known as the Matterhorn) from being displayed on commercial products if they were not manufactured in the country.

The American multinational Mondelez, owner of Toblerone since 2012, presented this change to the local newspaper Aargauer Zeitung, and also indicated that the “Made in Switzerland” logo, also accompanying the packaging, would be replaced by “Incorporated in Switzerland”, also by order. legal.

Advertising

Keep watching more content

Swiss laws state that for a product to be presented as made in the country (something usually associated with higher prices), 80% of its raw materials must come from the territory, a percentage that still increases, to 100%, in the case of milk and its derivatives.

With its characteristic triangular shape (which is also very similar to the Matterhorn), this chocolate with almonds and honey is a must-have in all tourist shops in Switzerland, including those near the famous Alps, one of the most visited places in the country, with an altitude of 4, 478 metres.

Toblerone production moved to Slovakia, to a factory in BratislavaIt was announced in June last year, after more than a century of manufacturing in Bern.

See also  Elon Musk teamed up with Larry Ellison, Qatar and an Arab prince in his bid to take over Twitter | Economie

Toblerone combines the brand’s founder’s surname with the Italian word “torrone”, a honey-almond dessert with a lexical origin similar to that of the Spanish nougat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Elon Musk is publicly mocking the crippled Twitter employee who didn’t know if he was fired

March 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Our seniors have less than $300 to make ends meet in an emergency

March 7, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Beast will be put up for auction: the car that set a record for its power and consumption

March 7, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Popular Will has announced that Juan Guaido will be its candidate for the opposition primaries in Venezuela

March 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Streaming world map: Netflix is ​​master and master

March 8, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Elon Musk is publicly mocking the crippled Twitter employee who didn’t know if he was fired

March 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Yolanda Andrade talks about Thalia and Tommy Mottola’s supposed divorce

March 8, 2023 Lane Skeldon