Time is running out to claim part of the $725 million data privacy agreement from Facebook

New York (CNN) – Anyone in the US who has had a Facebook account for 16 years has about a week to request payment in the event of a data privacy settlement.

Last December, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, agreed to pay $725 million to settle a series of class-action privacy lawsuits that accused Facebook of, among other things, allowing third parties to access data on its users. excuse me.

This includes the private data of about 70 million Facebook users in the US, accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

This private information may have included anything from birthdays and hometowns to more personal information, such as private messages.

Here’s what you should know if you’re considering asking for your share of the payment in this situation:

Who can apply for payment?

If you were a Facebook user in the United States during any period between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you may do so.

When will the deadline be?

You must submit your claim with This is a recipe book Before 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, August 25th if you’re applying online. If you mail it, it must be postmarked before August 25th.

How much can they charge you?

It depends on three factors:

1) How many people submit a valid application.

2) How long have you been an active Facebook user between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022.

3) What will be the total settlement proceeds after deducting administrative, legal and other costs.

Depending on how long you’ve been using Facebook, Meta reports that the Deal Administrator will award 1 point for each month you had an active account. The administrator will then add up all the points allocated to all valid claimants and divide the net settlement amount by the total number of points. This will determine how much you will be charged for each month that you are an active user.

Using a very simplified example, if your net settlement amount is $100 and the total number of points across all applicants is 500, you will be paid 20 cents ($100/$500) for each month you had an account open between May 2007 and December 2022. If Your account is active for 52 months, for example, and you’ll receive $10.40 (20 cents x 52 months). If it’s activated for 187 months of that period, you’ll receive $37.40.

When will they pay me?

This is not clear yet.

Once all applications have been received, a final consent hearing will be held to resolve the case. That court date is set for Sept. 7 at 1:00 PM (Pacific Time), according to the website for Facebook User Privacy Agreement.

If the settlement is approved but there are appeals, it will be delayed when you can receive payment. “The settlement payments will be distributed as soon as possible if the court grants final approval for the settlement and after the appeals are resolved,” according Comprehensive question and answer sheet on the settlement site.

And if the court changes the date of the consent hearing, the updated day and time will appear on that website.

Can I sue Facebook?

Facebook users were allowed to “opt out” of the settlement and retain their right to sue. But the deadline to do so — July 26 — has passed.

By joining the Settlement Class and requesting payment, you will no longer be able to sue Facebook or join others’ claims against Facebook for issues covered by the Settlement. In the Page 15 of the agreement The demands you give up are detailed.