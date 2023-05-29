Tigres has reached eight Liga MX titles after defeating Chivas

after beat Chivas From Guadalajara in last tournament End of 2023 to MX Leaguethe UAN tigersThey got Title number 8 From Mexican football and again matches Lyon Club. For their part, the American vultures are kept The winning team of the Mexican soccer team with a score of 13 and are closely followed by the Holy Flock with an even lesser score (12).

How many Liga MX titles does each team have?

after strength Chivas and the America In the domestic tournament, he follows them directly Deportivo Toluca with 10 addresses affiliate MX Leaguethe same one that has continually sparked debate about whether the Red Devils should be considered the “fifth greatest” in Mexican football.

We’re talking about “the big four affiliate MX LeagueAnd blue cross Only one cup is placed below the image of the country of Mexico nine. Los Celestes clinched their last league title in the tournament Guardians 2021 By defeating Santos Laguna and ending a 23-year drought that has gone nowhere.

strain tigers affiliate Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon undeniable. The royal team can boast of an outstanding footprint Six championships since 2011to be the prime candidate to be named as team of the past two decades.

he Lyon Club arise like “The Big Surprise” inside top 5, Well, despite being a team that sporadically moved between the first and second divisions, the Esmeraldas became league champions in eight times.

Next, there is a file A double tie from seven tournaments between the UNAM Cougars and the Tuzos del Pachuca. Los Vilinos have not won a title since the tournament Closing 2011while Hidalgo’s team recently defeated Toluca in Opening 2022.

St. Lagoon And Rayados de Monterrey Complete the top ten, having lifted the Liga MX trophy in it six and five times, respectively. To find the last address of the lakes, you need to go back to Closing 2018 And that the gang is in Opening 2019.

of the teams currently playing in MX League They stayed atlas And Necaxa with Three championshipsAnd Puebla with two and Xolos from Tijuana with one. While among the teams that no longer belong to the first division but were champions of Mexican football are: Atlantic (3), Veracruz (2 f Morelia (1).

What teams have not won the Liga MX title?

Finally, among the teams that have not yet been able to lift the Liga MX title are Duke Queretaro, St. Louis Athleticthe Juarez Braves and the Mazatlan gunboats.