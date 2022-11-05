Three reasons to exercise for your mental health

Exercising our bodies goes far beyond maintaining a good physical condition, because generating a state of overall well-being also covers our mental health. Sports or any training releases endorphins, which are neurotransmitters that help us feel the effects of pleasure and well-being.

In short: Exercising frequently will help us have a more optimistic outlook on life. But despite being aware of this, many people find it difficult to get used to exercise, or at least; Walking for a period of time on a daily basis.

How do we help ourselves overcome reluctance?

EXERCISE SLOWLY Big routine changes should always start small, otherwise; Soon we will fall into a daze that will lead us to give up, so instead of wanting to cover everything from the start, start adding a few minutes a day on a weekly basis, in this way, your body and especially your brain will adapt better to the new activity.

Celebrate every little step: Thus, our brain is an organ programmed with routines and rewards; Celebrating each time you achieve a new goal, no matter how small, will lead you to crave more for the prize you most want to feel good about: dopamine.

Do sports with other people: Another way to maintain your good behavior is to join other people who also exercise or do the same exercise routine as you, so that everyone can accompany each other and motivate each other to keep going.

So take advantage of our social status to get along with a family member or friend, and if someone doesn’t want to join in, don’t worry because whether you’ve joined a gym, do a certain activity, or simply do exercises in some outdoor area, you will definitely be able to To meet other people in your same situation.

No matter what type of routine you have, even something as simple as a few minutes of walking or dancing a day at home can be a huge contribution to your physical and emotional health. It all adds up.

