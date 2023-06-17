Three countries where tipping is not allowed

Tipping is not always welcome

Eternal controversy about Tipping culture has been revived in America Most recently when employees of the first unionized Apple Store in the country suggested asking for tips.

This case sparked a fierce debate about the tipping culture because there are people who believe it is getting out of control.

This divisive practice has spread around the world and recently caused controversy in Spain, with reports that restaurants in Barcelona and Madrid used to ask their clients 5 or 10% of the cost of what was consumed in the form of a tip.

And it is that this custom is not practiced everywhere with the same vigor as it is in the United States.

in France, “Service CompressThis means that the tip is already included in the bill. Elsewhere, particularly in East Asia, the lack of an inverted tradition is a source of pride.

To highlight the age-old tipping dilemma, here are examples of places that have their own tipping culture.

They were each selected based on what their customs say about the culture of appreciation and how their attitudes toward coup reflect broader aspects of society.

Japan

Popular belief holds that Japan is a kind of ascetic paradise where rubbish is unheard of, imperfection (or wabi-sabi) is honored, and social awareness is elevated to an art form (don’t walk while eating; keep quiet in public transportation; don’t signal with your hands or chopsticks). Eat, don’t blow your nose in public…the list goes on).

Never leave a tip in Japan, other than your butler at a ryokan, and there are rules about that, too.

It’s also a place where tipping is not uncommon; They are considered awkward and uncomfortable.

Therefore foreign visitors should be aware of the following: Abuse tips.

“Even if travelers are told Japan doesn’t tip, some people are still willing to show their appreciation for money, but it just doesn’t work that way,” says James Mundy of UK-based InsideJapan Tours.

“It’s common that when customers leave their money for servers at restaurants, they go after them to get their money back.

“Not many people can understand that people do their job with pride”Oishikata(it was delicious) orgochiso sama(Thank you for preparing the food) Enough.

“Money doesn’t always talk.”

Japanese disgust with the coup is palpable.

“Shukunin Kishitsu”which roughly translates to “skill,” runs through many aspects of Japanese life and is a philosophy honed by many in tourism-oriented industries, from hotel workers to food cart salesmen to sushi chefs.

Work is done with pride and appreciation is most commonly shown through compliments. (preferably in Japanese) or kneeling.

There is only one exception: ryokan, traditional guesthouses in Japan. There travelers can leave money for Nakai-san (the server who wears a kimono and prepares the food and futon), but only when done right.

The tip is not given in person, but the original bills are sealed in a specially decorated envelope.

China

Even in the big cities of modern China like Beijing and Shanghai, there is a sense of superstition and tradition.

Unexpected tips. it’s over, since when.

In China, tipping has been banned, but this is changing in some cases.

In fact, one of China’s principles is that all people are equal and no one serves the other; Hinting of superiority over another person has always been taboo.

And while China is increasingly becoming the land of grand hotels and circus-style restaurants, tipping, particularly in less-visited cities and towns, is still considered somewhere between rudeness and bribery.

But the growth of Chinese tourism, as well as the assimilation of many Western customs, is gradually changing, according to Maggie Tian, ​​China general manager of Australian-based Intrepid Travel.

“Although it is considered impolite to consider China’s historical transformation, The times are changing“, It is to explain.

“The Chinese are not yet used to tipping, but tipping is now acceptable, especially in big cities where there are many foreign residents and visitors.

“If you’re visiting, the doormen, tour guides, and little bartenders are for a special service or support. Despite the history, the locals will be grateful.”

Denmark

Generally ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world for its egalitarian society, communal generosity, and generosity toward others, it may come as a surprise to learn that Denmark is, by and large, an unchanging nation.

People in Denmark are happy without tipping.

Mainly, the reasons are two:

Its citizens benefit from a higher per capita GDP and a better welfare system than in most countries in the world, which means that service personnel Don’t rely on advice. service normally included in the invoice in restaurants and hotels.

But although tipping is not a tradition, it is customary in Denmark, and throughout Scandinavia, to collect the bill in a restaurant as a symbolic gesture.

And most importantly, as is the case almost everywhere in Europe today, high-quality service is usually rewarded with a monetary tip or loyalty for repeat visits, which is worth its weight in gold.

